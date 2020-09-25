Former President Barack Obama formally endorsed congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush, the Democratic nominee for Colorado's open 3rd District seat.

The former state lawmaker and county commissioner was listed among 111 Democratic candidates across the country backed by Obama on Friday in his second wave of 2020 endorsements.

"I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections," Obama said on Twitter, adding: "Support these candidates — and vote early if you can."

Mitsch Bush is running against Rifle restaurant owner and first-time candidate Lauren Boebert, who upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in this summer's Republican primary.

"In Congress, I’m going to continue the fight for progress that he started," Mitsch Bush said in an email to supporters Friday, referring to Obama. "I’m going to strengthen the [Affordable Care Act], safeguard our beautiful public lands for future generations, and create an economy that leaves no one behind."

While a spokeswoman for Boebert's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment, a spokesman for the Colorado GOP blasted Obama in a statement.

“Barack Obama worked to destroy Colorado’s energy industry, implement unconstitutional gun control measures, and fought to increase burdensome regulations on our farmers and ranchers," Joe Jackson told Colorado Politics.

"This endorsement just proves that Diane Mitsch Bush is no 'independent' and will instead always side with Washington liberals like Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi," he added.

In an earlier round of endorsements last month, Obama announced his support for Colorado candidates former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, the Aurora Democrat seeking a second term in the 6th Congressional District.

Boebert has been endorsed by President Donald Trump; his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, threw his support behind Mitsch Bush earlier this month.

Recently released polls paid for by Mitsch Bush's campaign and national Democrats showed Mitsch Bush and Boebert in a statistical tie in the Republican-leaning district, with the Democrat slightly ahead. The same polls showed Biden and Trump running neck-and-neck in the district, which Trump won in 2016 by 12 percentage points.