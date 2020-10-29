The charity founded by Bryant “Corky” Messner, the 2020 Republican nominee for New Hampshire's U.S. Senate seat, on Wednesday sued a group of prominent Coloradans for defamation, alleging a complaint they filed against the Messner Foundation was "primarily intended to harm" Messner's campaign.
The suit, filed in Denver District Court, contends that six prominent Coloradans with ties to the Democratic Party "should have known better" when they asked Colorado's attorney general and secretary of state in August to investigate whether a vehicle raffle and scholarship program run by the Denver-based Messner Foundation amounted to criminal fraud.
Messner, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, is challenging Democratic U.S. Jeanne Shaheen in her bid for a third term. He's the founder and CEO of Denver-based Messner Reeves LLP, a law firm with offices in nine cities, and founded the Messner Foundation in 2009.
The suit charges that the defendants — including two former justices of the Colorado Supreme Court and a former Democratic candidate for governor of Colorado — not only submitted a "patently and demonstrably false" complaint but also orchestrated the complaint's release to media outlets in order to inflict damage to Messner's candidacy.
An independent audit commissioned by the foundation after the complaint was filed determined its operations were proper, according to a letter released earlier this week by the Messner campaign.
"Defendants are prominent Colorado citizens who should have known better. They are entitled to their political views, but they are not entitled to make and publicize knowingly false statements about a Colorado charity in order to advance those views. The Messner Foundation brings this action to vindicate its reputation and the reputation of the students it serves," the lawsuit says.
The complaint was signed by retired Colorado Supreme Court Justices Mary Mullarkey and Jean Dubofsky, along with Mullarky's husband, Tom Korson, a retired minister; former state Sen. Rollie Heath, D-Boulder, who ran for governor in 2002, and his wife, former Boulder County Commissioner and 1990 Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Josie Heath; and Adele Phelan, a former president of the Clayton Foundation.
The Messner Foundation filed the suit two days after the defendants withdrew the complaint following protracted negotiations with attorneys representing Messner, his law firm and the charity.
The suit, which seeks nominal damages, also alleges the defendants engaged in a civil conspiracy to tarnish Messner's name.
A spokesman for the foundation told Colorado Politics that Messner and his charity want a public apology, something the defendants have so far "flatly refused" to provide.
"They’ve done irreparable harm to the foundation and they’ve done irreparable harm to the Messner name and we want n apology and a retraction," said Andy Boian, CEO of Denver-based Dovetail Solutions, a public relations and public affairs firm.
He added that withdrawing the complaint — at the insistence of Messner's and his charity's attorneys — didn't set things right.
"This provided no relief to us," Boian said. "They did irreparable harm to the foundation. There is no action taken yet from the attorney general, so them withdrawing the complaint basically doesn’t do anything."
Neither the defendants nor their attorney responded to requests for comment from Colorado Politics.
A spokesman for Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told Colorado Politics that the office's policy is not to comment on complaints. Secretary of State Jena Griswold's spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.
Christopher M. Jackson, an attorney at Holland & Hart, said that while it has become common for political adversaries to file ethics and other types of complaints against each other, it's unusual for a candidate to respond with a defamation lawsuit.
"The reason is, suing somebody is expensive, it’s time-consuming, it's stressful," he said. "As a general rule, you’re unlikely to win on a defamation claim, especially if you’re talking about public officials or public figures."
In those cases, he said, a plaintiff must prove actual malice existed, rather than simply negligence, which is the standard that must be met for spreading inaccurate information about private figures.
A U.S. Senate candidate, he added, almost certainly qualifies as a public figure.
The threat of a defamation lawsuit "does disincentivize people to come forward in the future," Jackson said. "That’s why defamation complaints have that higher standard for public figures."
The First Amendment, Jackson said, not only protects free speech but also contains the petition clause, protecting the right to petition the government with complaints.
"The First Amendment tries to protect this kind of stuff so that people feel comfortable coming forward if they have a legitimate complaint against a public figure," he said.
