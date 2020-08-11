Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office has adopted new, temporary rules that update campaign finance protocols in accordance with the Campaign Finance Enforcement Act of 2019.
“The new rules clarify or provide additional details concerning the complaint process including that complaints must be filed in writing and can be submitted electronically or by hardcopy,” Griswold’s office said in a statement. “They must also identify a respondent and a complainant, and complaints may be consolidated, among other requirements.”
Among the other changes, the rules provide for consolidation of campaign finance complaints that arise from a common set of facts. There is also a procedure for entering into settlements with those parties subject to a complaint. A hearing officer will consider fines and aggravating or mitigating factors that might adjust the terms of the agreement.
The rules lay out specific fines for violations: failure to register a committee is a penalty of at least $150. Failure to file complete and accurate reports costs $100, plus 5% of the value of the incorrectly reported activity. Prohibited contributions, donations and expenditures have penalties in excess of $100.
In deciding what specific consequences to administer, the Elections Division may consider whether the violation was intentional or part of a pattern, but also the effort to mitigate the violation, among other factors.
