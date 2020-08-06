Just over a month after she upset five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary, Lauren Boebert landed a spot Wednesday in the top tier of the House GOP's campaign support program for candidates in competitive districts.

Boebert, a restaurant owner and first-time candidate, is facing former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush in the Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District.

Boebert is the second congressional candidate in Colorado this cycle to be tapped for the National Republican Congressional Committee's Young Guns fundraising and training program, though out of the gate she leapfrogged 6th Congressional District nominee Steve House, who has only made it so far to the program's middle level.

“These candidates on this list will ensure that hardworking Americans are heard and protected from the Democrats socialist agenda,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement. “We are less than 100 days out and this impressive group is poised to turn the House red.”

Boebert is one of 16 Republican House candidates elevated this week to full Young Gun status, based on meeting NRCC benchmarks for fundraising, organizing and political support.

She ran a shoestring campaign against Tipton, raising just over $150,000 through the June 30 primary and ending the quarter with a smidgeon over $10,000 in the bank, but she told Colorado Politics that her fundraising has taken off since winning the nomination and being congratulated by President Donald Trump.

While she hasn't run for office before, Boebert is no stranger to the spotlight. Shooters Grill, the Rifle restaurant she owns, enjoyed national attention for arming its wait staff, and she drew coverage in the last year for challenging then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's proposal to confiscate firearms. She also generated headlines in May when she defied a public health order by opening her restaurant to in-person dining before pandemic restrictions had been lifted.

“There is a battle for the heart and soul of our country that I intend on helping win,” Boebert said in a statement released by the NRCC. “I’m running for Congress to stand up for our conservative values, address our current representatives’ failed promises, and put far-left Democrats back in their place.”

A spokeswoman for her campaign declined to comment on the achievement, saying the campaign would let the national group's release speak for itself.

House, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jason Crow in the Democratic-leaning, Aurora-based district, was named to the program's first tier last October and bumped up a notch in February.