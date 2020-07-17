The road to November could be a smooth one for U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, the Aurora Democrat seeking a second term in the suburban 6th Congressional District, according to the Cook Political Report.

As President Donald Trump's standing continues to crater with suburban voters, the national election forecaster shifted the 2020 contest for the Colorado district from "Likely Democrat" to Solid Democrat" on Friday, moving the seat entirely out of battleground territory.

In addition, the Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman writes, Mike Coffman, the Republican who represented the seat for five terms until Crow defeated him by 9 percentage points in the last election, "is no doubt glad he ran successfully for mayor of Aurora in 2019 instead of mounting a comeback for the House."

"Crow should easily dispatch former state GOP chair Steve House," Wasserman writes in an update to the site's House district ratings that saw 20 races move in the Democrats' direction, observing that Trump's abysmal polling since the pandemic began is seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes."

The Aurora-based district on the east side of the metro area includes parts of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. Trump lost the district to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 10 percentage points in 2016.

For most of the last decade, the nearly evenly divided 6th CD was home to Colorado's most competitive and expensive congressional races, but this year that mantle appears to have passed to the 3rd Congressional District, covering most of the Western Slope and part of Southern Colorado, after first-time candidate Lauren Boebert unseated five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June 30 Republican primary. She faces former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, who lost a challenge against Tipton in the last election.

A spokeswoman for Crow's campaign declined to comment on the Cook Political Report's rating change, and a spokesman for House didn't respond to a request for comment.