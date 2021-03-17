My Pillow pitchman Mike Lindell doesn't plan to rest in his fight with Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems.
The CEO aggressively pressed the case that the November election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Last month Dominion, a major election equipment and software maker, filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against Lindell over his allegations that the company is at the center of a sprawling international conspiracy to switch votes and steal the election. Trump's former personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are facing similar suits for the same amount.
Lindell said he is countersuing Dominion twice, once in a personal capacity and another on behalf of his pillow company, according to The Washington Examiner.
One suit claims Dominion violated his First Amendment rights and the other accused Dominion of intimidation and racketeering by filing "bullying lawsuits," Lindell told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon Monday on Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast.
In the segment, Lindell talks about the chances he might run for governor in Minnesota, his home state.
"I won't run for being a dog catcher if these machines are still in use in the United States," he said. "But they will be gone, so at that time I'll have to make some decisions. They going to be completely gone, very soon, this year in fact."
Bannon then asked Lindell if he had prayed over running for office.
Dominion declined to comment about Lindell's potential countersuits Wednesday morning.
Dominion alleges Lindell and others made claims they should have reasonably known where false, after dozens of lawsuits were rejected in swing states, many because they lacked evidence. Lindell produced and paid for air time for a documentary he says back up his claim.
The suit claims Lindell relied on information "deliberately misrepresented, manufactured, cherry-picked, and sourced from con artists and conspiracy theorists."
Conservative media outlets that once embraced the claims have backed away and some have issued retractions.
Dominion claims in its court filings that it notified Lindell that his information was demonstrably wrong and putting its employees at risk from ardent Trump supporters "because of the lies."
