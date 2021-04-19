Mike Lindell, the CEO and pitchman for the MyPillow brand, said Monday the company is suing Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion alleging defamation.
That eclipses the $1.3 billion lawsuit Dominion filed in February against Lindell regarding the conspiracy theory that the company switched votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in last November's election.
Lindell made the announcement on a livestream on his social-media site Frank on Monday.
"This is all about the first amendment rights and free speech," he said.
Lindell was one of the chief provocateurs of Trump's stolen-election claims, even buying time on One American News Network to run a documentary in support of his claims.
"This is a meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused," Dominion lawyer Stephen Shackelford said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Dominion and another election software company, Smartmatic, are suing Trump allies, including media outlets, for the claims they made after the election. Dominion has previously said the claims are demonstrably false yet politicizing their company has deeply damaged their brand.
The Trump campaign failed to get traction on any of its claims in court, with judges often citing the lack of evidence. Sidney Powell, the attorney who was a chief accuser against Dominion, said in her motion to defense that her claims were protected political speech that a reasonable person would question.
The My Pillow suit, however, should not come as a surprise.
Lindell said he and his company would sue Dominion separately. On April 11, The Gateway Pundit conservative website posted an interview with the GOP donor.
"There are two cases. One will be My Pillow, one will be Mike Lindell," he told Jim Hoft, the site's founder. "They’re both going to be a little bit different because what Dominion did is violate the rights of everyone in this country by using bullying lawsuits and RICO law.
"Basically what they’re saying to news outlets is,'“If you let this guy on we’re going to sue you!' That’s racketeering. That goes back to the mafia days."
Lindell will have the assistance of Alan Dershowitz, the famed lawyer who worked for Trump in his first impeachment in 2020.
"I've been defending the First Amendment for 60 years, and I'm not going to stop now," Dershowitz said on Monday's livestream.
