President Donald Trump reminded his 85 million followers on Twitter Friday that U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in a tweet applauding the Colorado Republican's recently passed conservation legislation.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gardner's Democratic challenger, used the president's statement to ask for donations, tweeting: "If you disagree, chip in."
"Senator @CoryGardner is doing a terrific job - we just passed his landmark legislation, the Great American Outdoors Act," Trump tweeted. "Strong on our Military, Vets and the Second Amendment, Cory has always had my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Senator @CoryGardner is doing a terrific job - we just passed his landmark legislation, the Great American Outdoors Act. Strong on our Military, Vets and the Second Amendment, Cory has always had my Complete and Total Endorsement! https://t.co/umtvqqkMFq— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020
Within an hour, Trump's tweet had been retweeted more than 4,000 times and liked nearly 15,000 times.
Gardner has been taking victory laps for weeks since the Senate passed and Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, steered into law by Gardner and hailed as landmark legislation by environmental groups.
The bill, the Gardner campaign pointed out in a fundraising email that went out soon after Trump's tweet, is the 10th Gardner bill signed into law — more than the rest of the Colorado delegation combined.
"The radical Left is taking aim at everything we hold near and dear, and staunch conservatives like President Trump and Cory Gardner are all that stand in their way," the fundraising email said.
Democrats and their allies have been anxious to tie Gardner, who is seeking a second term, to the president, whose favorability has been upside down in Colorado since losing the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016, including regularly featuring footage of Trump declaring at a February rally in Colorado Springs that Gardner has "been with us 100%."
Trump first threw his backing behind Gardner in February 2019, days after Gardner became one of the first senators on the 2020 ballot to endorse Trump. Since then, Trump has reiterated his support, most recently on June 29, when he tweeted that Gardner is "a GREAT Senator who always fights for the people of his state."
