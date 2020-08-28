A group of former Republican elected officials from Colorado hold a virtual press conference to discuss why they're endorsing Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Clockwise from top left: former Arvada Councilwoman Lorraine Anderson, former Lone Tree Councilman Harold Anderson, former Aurora Councilwoman Barbara Cleland and former Arapahoe County Commissioner John Brackney. At bottom: lifelong Republican Kelly Stahlman, whose twin sons were born with cerebral palsy.