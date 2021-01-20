Five members of Colorado's congressional delegation plan to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday in Washington, D.C., with most of the four skipping the event saying they'll watch remotely, citing last-minute changes to security and pandemic-related protocols.
Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at 10 a.m. MT on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, capping a transfer of power marred by the deadly Jan. 6 riot when some supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump attempted to block certification of the election results.
Breaking with tradition and under a cloud of impeachment, Trump won't be in attendance — he departed for his home in Florida around 6 a.m. MT — and instead of hundreds of thousands of observers, only about 1,000 members of Congress, governors and other dignitaries will be on hand to watch Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take the oath of office.
Both Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper will be there, the Democrats' spokeswomen told Colorado Politics.
So will Democratic Reps. Joe Neguse of Lafayette and Jason Crow of Aurora, along with Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Windsor, who doubles as the chairman of the Colorado GOP.
"As members of Congress, we are committed to working with you as we tackle the related health and economic crises confronting our nation," Buck wrote in a Jan. 9 letter to Biden, asking the incoming president to wave his fellow Democrats off impeaching Trump a second time.
"As your fellow Americans, we will be in attendance at your inauguration on January 20th, as we celebrate the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our system of self-government."
Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette of Denver and Ed Perlmutter of Arvada, and Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs will be participating in the inauguration virtually, their spokeswomen said.
"Congressman Lamborn had every intention of attending the inauguration out of respect for the institution of the Presidency, but the complicated COVID-19 and other security restrictions imposed by the (inaugural committee) made attendance nearly impossible," Lamborn spokeswoman Cassandra Sebastian said in an email. "The congressman will be joining many of his colleagues in the same situation by watching remotely."
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who voted against certifying electoral votes in states won by Biden, told KDVR she won't attend the inauguration but plans to see Trump off instead.
“In order to attend the inauguration, there was a lot I would have to go through, which included leaving my family days earlier,” said Boebert, whose office didn't respond to an inquiry from Colorado Politics.
On Wednesday morning, Boebert tweeted a selfie at Trump's farewell address: "Today. Thank you, Mr. President."
Today. Thank you, Mr. President ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lmMNtuQtsP— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 20, 2021
The inaugural ceremony will be televised and streamed live on numerous platforms, with performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Biden will deliver an inaugural address.
As part of a virtual inaugural parade, Jefferson County's award-winning D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School marching band will play the classic march "American Patrol," representing Colorado among entries from all 56 states and territories.
In addition to limiting attendance to just a fraction of the crowds at prior inaugurations, this week officials notified those hoping to attend that they would have to test negative for the new coronavirus in the days before the event.
According to Center for Disease Control guidelines, people who have recovered from COVID-19 can still test positive for the virus months after they're no longer considered infected or contagious, possibly affecting Lamborn and Perlmutter, who reported they tested positive for COVID-19 in November.
On Tuesday at sundown in Washington, as the country passed 400,000 Americans who have died from the virus, Biden led a "national moment of unity and remembrance" with a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as part of a nationwide COVID-19 memorial.
The National Mall has been planted with 200,000 American flags in memory of the U.S. death toll from the pandemic, whose first American victim was diagnosed exactly a year before Inauguration Day in Washington State.
More than 200 members of the Colorado National Guard are in the nation's capital this week to help secure the inauguration and related activities amid concerns in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol.
