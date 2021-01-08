The chief provocateur against Denver-based Dominion, Sidney Powell, is just the first to answer for the validity of President Donald Trump's claims of fraud, at least in court.
John Poulos, the CEO for the company, told reporters Friday morning that she won't be the last, as the company seeks a "conservative" amount of damages at $1.3 billion.
While the list of defendants is expected to grow, it could involve national media outlets such as Fox News Channel and Newsmax, and is also expected to include Colorado-based conservative pundit Michelle Malkin and Joe Oltmann, CEO of the Colorado tech company PIN Business Network, who said he connected a Dominion employee to the activist group Antifa.
The list of defendants could include anyone who has made false and defamatory statements, which could include a significant list of Colorado Republicans, Dominion officials said Friday.
Eric Coomer, security director for Dominion, filed a separate lawsuit last month in Denver District Court naming the Trump campaign, Powell and Rudy Giuliani, Malkin, Oltmann, Newsmax and One America News Network.
“I have been thrust into the public spotlight by people with political and financial agendas but, at heart, I am a private person,” Coomer said in a statement at the time.
Oltmann could not be reached immediately for comment Friday morning. He has made allegations against Coomer in a number of conservative outlets.
On the Thrivetime Show podcast on Dec. 22, Oltmann said he has fears, too.
"Right now I have 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week guarded armed security for me and my family," he said.
He added, "The truth has consequences because people don't want the truth to come one."
Dominion is a national company that provided vote-counting equipment and software to counties across the country, including all but two Colorado counties. The company has received endorsements from Republican secretaries of state Wayne Williams and Scott Gessler, as well as the current secretary of state, Democrat Jena Griswold.
Oltmann alleges he infiltrated an Antifa phone call — which he told Colorado Politics he failed to record — on which someone identified as “Eric from Dominion” said, “Don’t worry about the election, Trump is not going to win. I made (expletive) sure of that.”
The lawsuits are aimed at restoring Dominion's reputation, as best they can, as well as recouping damages, said Poulos and the company's lawyer, Tom Clare, on a call with reporters Friday morning.
It's also about getting to the truth.
"In our system, the best way to vindicate the truth is in the courts," Clare said Friday. "There's cross-examination, we have the opportunity to do discovery, there are rules where evidence is required to be submitted, and that's the process we are very much looking forward to in order to vindicate the company and get truth out there. It's very easy to say something on Twitter without evidence."
While dozens of suits filed by the Trump campaign and supporters were dismissed quickly from court, most often for lack of evidence, Poulos said, "I'm the only one who has offered to go under oath to discuss these allegations."
He said earlier in the half-hour conversation that the allegations won't hold up because the level of the cheating that has been alleged is not possible with its machines.
The suit also is about standing up for his 300 employees, formerly anonymous office workers who now have to look over their shoulders and deal with suspicions from conservative family and friends now.
"Words don't describe the effect," Poulos told Colorado Politics. "Lives have been upended and the reputations of all of these families — and the poll workers and the election officials that have been responsibly using our technology — have all been affected by this."
Dominion and an unrelated voting software company Smartmatic notified the three major conservative outlets most invested in the stolen-election theory last month that they intended to sue. Within days, Fox News aired a "fact check" piece during the shows of opinion hosts Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo, who have talked up the Trump campaign's claims.
Newsmax posted a story titled "Facts About Dominion, Smartmatic You Should Know," acknowledging the outlet had no evidence to back up some of the most damning claims made by others that it has reported.
On conservative personality Darrin Southam's podcast and YouTube video on Nov. 17, Oltmann said, "We have a tremendous shot at overturning (the election) -- tremendous, I mean like 95% chance of overturning it," Oltmann said. "I live the 5% out there because the swamp is deep and wide ... but you cannot look at this evidence on its face and say that what we're saying is wrong."
