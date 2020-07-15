Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush pulled in almost $325,000 for the quarter ending June 30, more than three times the $88,000 haul reported by Lauren Boebert, her Republican opponent for the open 3rd Congressional District seat.

Mitsch Bush, a former state representative and county commissioner, enters the four-month stretch to the November election with around 20 times as much cash on hand as Boebert, the restaurant owner who ousted U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the GOP primary.

But Boebert's campaign spokeswoman shrugged at the disparity, noting that the first-time candidate spent only a fraction of what Tipton spent to surprise the five-term incumbent.

"Lauren campaigned on doing more with less, and her historic win demonstrates she did just that," Laura Carno told Colorado Politics in a statement. "She looks forward to the general election campaign where she will share her message of freedom and prosperity with the voters of the 3rd CD."

Boebert spent just $142,000 through the July 30 primary, compared to nearly $590,000 spent by Tipton, who reported his campaign had $725,000 in the bank at the end of the quarter.

“Our winning campaign is powered by everyday people — nurses, teachers, and veterans — and not a dime of Corporate PAC money," said Mitsch Bush, who a primary against James Iacino, an executive with the family-owned Seattle Fish Co. "In Congress, I’ll be accountable to the people, and I’ll take on the special interests in Washington to lower drug costs and expand access to healthcare for rural Coloradans.”

Mitsch Bush, who lost a 2018 challenge to Tipton by 8 percentage points, has raised just over $1.1 million for the 2020 race since launching her campaign a year ago. Boebert, who declared her candidacy in December, has raised $151,000 so far.

The House committees for both national parties have said they plan to focus resources in the largely rural district, which leans toward Republicans but has been represented by Democrats over the years too. President Donald Trump, who threw his support behind Boebert after her upset win, carried the district by 12 percentage points in 2016.