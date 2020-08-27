The two major party nominees in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District agree that expanding existing reservoirs is the most economical and environmentally sound way to increase water storage capacity.
Former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, and Lauren Boebert, the Rifle Republican and first-time candidate, appeared for a virtual candidates forum to discuss water issues Thursday in front of the Colorado Water Congress, which is holding its annual meeting online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mitsch Bush appeared remotely to answer a series of prepared questions, while Boebert submitted a pre-recorded video addressing the same topics.
Boebert said Tuesday she was traveling to Washington, D.C., at President Donald Trump's invitation to watch him address the final night of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House, but her campaign had earlier asked to submit a video instead of participating in the forum live, citing other scheduling conflicts.
Answering questions posed by moderator Colorado Politics' Joey Bunch the candidates also said promised to fight for the largely rural district's water rights, but beyond that offered sharp contrasts.
Mitsch Bush, a former county commissioner who sat on the Interim Water Committee and was vice chair of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, rattled off an array of water policy positions, discussing the complicated relationships between federal, state and local stakeholders, while Boebert conceded she is still familiarizing herself with the issue.
"We can never allow the voice of rural Colorado to be drowned out by those who believe we don’t matter or believe our rights or our kids rights don’t count," Boebert said.
Added Boebert: "I’ll never be shy about asking the smartest folks in the room what their opinion is."
The 3rd district, Mitsch Bush said, needs a representative who understands Western water law, including the doctrine of prior appropriation.
"By temperament and training, I’m a pragmatic problem solver," Mitsch Bush said, vowing to take a "science and stakeholder-based approach" to resolving competing demands on water. "In the West, our best ideas are born from listening to each other," she added.
Longtime Republican operative Dick Wadhams said after the forum that Boebert's clearly stated principles could trump Mitsch Bush's policy expertise this year, noting that the Republican's approach led to her unseating U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June 30 primary, marking the first time in nearly 50 years an incumbent member of Congress has been ousted in a primary in Colorado.
"I think it’ll be very attractive in this district at this time that Lauren Boebert doesn’t have a detailed policy approach," Wadhams said. "That’s why she’s in a strong position."
Lobbyist and Democratic politico Zoey DeWolf said questions surrounding water will be on voters' minds this fall as inequities laid bare by the pandemic are brought into focus.
"There are real issues we need to solve as far as infrastructure and systemic racial problems — whether or not people have water to drink and food to eat and access to appropriate health care," she said.
Asked by Bunch whether Democrats and Republicans meet in the middle over water, Wadhams said it might not happen this year but can't be put off for long.
"Water is one of the most important issues we have, going back to statehood but it’s also one of the lest prioritized and least understood," he said, adding that with the state's rapidly growing population, "We are headed to a calamity at some point if we have a terrible drought."
As things stand, the two candidates aren't scheduled to meet for a debate before Election Day. Boebert is attending the fall meeting of Club 20, where she will give a presentation rather than take part in the group's debate after Mitsch Bush declined that invitation. The Democrat has challenged Boebert to debate in Pueblo in early October, but her opponent has yet to say whether she'll attend that event, which is sponsored by the Pueblo Chieftain newspaper.
The Colorado Water Congress is holding a series of online sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 17.
