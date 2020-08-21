Congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush plans to skip the Club 20 debate in Grand Junction next month, making the former state lawmaker the latest in a string of top-ticket Democratic nominees to bypass the traditional kick-off to Colorado's fall campaign season.
Citing a desire to "balanc[e] the risk of virus exposure with Diane’s desire to talk about the issues with voters," her campaign manager told Colorado Politics that Mitsch Bush had decided to participate instead in a debate in Pueblo in early October. But the executive director of the Western Slope business and civic organization wasn't buying the explanation.
Mesa County's COVID-19 infection rate is less than half the reported rate in Pueblo County, which has logged nearly seven times as many deaths as the site of Club 20's annual fall conference, said Christian Reece.
She also noted that the group's debates, scheduled for Sept. 18-19, will be held without an audience and streamed for free online with production assistance from Colorado Mesa University.
"If the Mitsch Bush campaign is genuinely concerned about participating in events that 'limit exposure and potential risk,' then they should come to the Club 20 debate in Grand Junction," she said. "The only distinction that we can discern between the two events is not potential COVID exposure, but the cross examination portion of our debate."
The segment, which features the candidates asking each other questions, is a trademark of Club 20's debates.
"How can we expect that Diane or any other candidate will truly represent the voice of the Western Slope if they aren’t willing to stand up to their opponent and defend their values at our debate?" Reece said. "Do they expect to be in an echo chamber in Washington, D.C.?"
A spokeswoman for the Mitsch Bush campaign didn't respond to a request for comment from Colorado Politics.
Mitsch Bush, who is making her second run in the district, took part in the 2018 Club 20 debate with Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, who was defeated in the June 30 primary by first-time candidate Lauren Boebert, a Rifle restaurant owner and gun-rights activist.
Boebert plans to show up for the Club 20 event, scheduled for Sept. 19, her campaign said.
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor, came under fire earlier this month from Club 20 and Republican officials after he announced he won't be debating Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner at the Club 20 event.
Reece said Thursday that Club 20 is joining with the state's other major rural-advocacy groups — Action 22 in southern Colorado and Pro 15 on the Eastern Plains — to sponsor a U.S. Senate debate Sept. 26 in Alamosa, but Hickenlooper has to respond to that invitation.
A spokesman for the Hickenlooper campaign didn't respond to a request for comment from Colorado Politics.
Two years ago, Gov. Jared Polis took heat for snubbing Club 20's fall debate when the congressman was the Democratic gubernatorial nominee.
Western Slope resident Eric Washburn, who worked for the Hickenlooper administration, told Colorado Politics earlier this month that he could see why politicians like Polis and Hickenlooper weren't treating Club 20 as the sole "voice of the Western Slope
Candidates for federal offices need to take note, voters are watching. Voters are asking these same questions and they expect their elected officials to represent their interests.
