Sen. Josh Hawley said he will object to the Electoral College certification during a joint session of Congress scheduled for Jan. 6, giving House Republicans the senator they need to put into action their longshot to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
The announcement, shared to social media Wednesday morning, is sure to give President Trump a boost as he refuses to concede the race two months after Election Day over claims of election fraud.
"I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues," Hawley said.
The senator from Missouri also said that he'd object to the certification because "some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," and because of "the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden."
During that joint congressional meeting, Congress is meeting to certify Biden’s presidency. Under the rules of the Electoral Count Act, passed in 1887, should a member of both chambers object in writing, then both the Senate and House will hold a two-hour debate and they will then vote to accept or reject the challenged electoral college votes, Politico reported.
“Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “The Electoral College has spoken.”
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks was the first Republican to announce his intentions to challenge the certification. Jody Hice, Jim Jordan, and Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene have also been reportedly tied to the effort.
Congress members objecting during this certification step is not unprecedented. Democrats attempted this maneuver twice since the turn of the century, but neither was successful given a member of the Senate did not sign onto either.
