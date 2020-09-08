Joe Biden's Colorado campaign is launching a pair of efforts to mobilize young professionals and a coalition of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders with online meetings Tuesday featuring U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow, as well as several of the Democratic presidential nominee's celebrity surrogates.
Olympic skater Michelle Kwan and Gold Star father Khizr Khan are joining Crow to kick off the Colorado AAPI for Biden coalition in a virtual event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Others scheduled to participate on the call include Lafayette City Council Member Jaideep "JD" Mangat, Colorado Democratic Party first vice chair Howard Chou and Arapahoe County Assessor PK Kaiser. Sign up for the call here.
Reggie Love, the former NFL and NCAA basketball and football player who worked as President Barack Obama's personal aide, is set to join Neguse to hold the Colorado Young Professionals for Biden-Harris Council's initial event at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
State Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and council co-chairs Gena Ozols and Kwon Atlas will also be on hand. Sign up for the call here.
In an attempt to reach voters during the pandemic, the Biden campaign is deploying dozens of celebrity supporters and prominent political backers in a steady stream of virtual events, while President Donald Trump's campaign has tended to hold more in-person events.
During the parties' national conventions, Biden's Colorado campaign invited the voters to attend regular Zoom teleconferences with prominent local politicians and Hollywood stars, including actors Alyssa Milano and Richard Schiff. The Trump campaign held several teleconferences for Colorado Republicans featuring elected GOP officials that were closed to the press and general public.
“We’re just flooding the zone as much as possible,” Kwan, the Biden campaign's national surrogate director, told the Associated Press in August.
“Our artists and actors who are surrogates, they tend to be at home so their availability and their schedule has opened up (and) they’re willing to do more things."
One of the Trump campaign's buses with prominent campaign staffers and other surrogates made a three-day swing through Colorado in late August, with stops in Fort Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs.
“Enthusiasm for Joe Biden simply does not exist, and no celebrity he hides behind will fix that problem," Trump campaign spokeswoman Courtney Parella told the AP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.