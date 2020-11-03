The reporters and editors of Colorado Politics, the Colorado Springs Gazette and the Denver Gazette are keeping their trained eyes on the field as Election Night turns into judgment day for politicians and causes on the 2020 ballot.
You can watch here as the polls close and the results come in for the breaking news and insider perspectives by the journalists who know it best.
Here's a link to tonight's Colorado Politics coverage
Check out all of Colorado Politics Election 2020 coverage here
---
12:52 a.m.
This wraps up our live blog for the night. Stick with coloradopolitics.com, gazette.com and denvergazette.com for the latest election coverage.
Good night, and good luck.
---
12:20 a.m.
Mitsch Bush concedes
Third Congressional District candidate Diane Mitsch Bush issued a statement a bit after midnight:
"The voters have spoken. I did not get enough votes to win.
---
12:07 p.m.
In the 3rd CD race, the Associated Press had said at 11:30 p.m. that it was too early to call the race, with a large number of votes still uncounted, but that didn't stop Republican Lauren Boebert from issuing a press release from "the Congresswoman-Elect" and taking to Facebook to declare victory in a brief video broadcast from her restaurant in Rifle.
"I am so excited to be on the front lines fighting for you each and every day and know exactly who I’m fighting for and why I’m in here," she said, surrounded by cheering supporters. "It is time that the citizens rise up and do their part to serve their country."
— Ernest Luning
---
11:34 p.m.
Late-night takeaways
Colorado Politics columnist Eric Sondermann offered some thoughts on his Facebook page:
- Colorado is now a deeply blue state. Any other reading completely misses the mark.
- To the national scene: Anyone thinking this was going to be an early night was badly mistaken. (Hello, James Carville.)
- The notion that this was not only going to be a Democratic victory but a full repudiation of Donald Trump is long gone.
- I am going to assume that Nevada and Minnesota will stay with Biden. And, obviously, Hawaii. The typically red states still out there will go to Trump. Including Iowa.
- With Arizona seemingly in Biden's column, the three Blue Wall states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania still mean everything. Arizona provides a small margin for error and the ability for Biden to lose one of those three states and still come out ahead.
- If that one state is Pennsylvania, then you could have a 269-269 tie. With Biden having a chance to get to 270 with the single electoral vote out of Nebraska (the Omaha district).
- Trump appears to be up by significant margins in all of those three Rust Belt states. The Biden theory, best articulated by Steve Kornacki with MSNBC, is that is a function of election day votes being disproportionately counted and the huge glut of early votes still waiting tabulation. For the Democrats' sake, they had better hope that theory is correct or this thing is lost.
- Speaking of the Rust Belt, Democrats need to seriously think about how they have so badly lost the white working class vote. Which was once a core part of the party's backbone.
- Of course, the closeness of this magnifies the opportunity for the President and his allies to mount various challenges to the counting process for these mail-in ballots. The chances of this being significantly decided by litigation have gone up exponentially.
- Also, if the Kornacki et al, theory is proven right and Biden pulls out all three (or two out of three) of the Blue Wall states after appearing to trail badly tonight, the paranoia on the Trump right will be palpable.
- It's too soon to call control of the U.S. Senate. But the predictions of a 75% or 80% chance of Democrats gaining control were way over-stated. So far, Democrats have a net pick-up of two (Hickenlooper and Mark Kelly in AZ; after accounting for the loss in Alabama). North Carolina looks unlikely. Who knows about Maine? Montana is still in play, though that may be a stretch given the extent of Trump's win there. Further, the number of four net seats for Democrats only applies if Biden wins and VP Harris is there to break ties. If Trump wins, then the net number is five which is likely one or two bridges too far.
- All of this simply underscores the magnitude of the divide in this country. No matter how this turns out, the call here is that we are in for some kind of extension of these noisy, intensely polarized, rather unproductive times.
- All of which seems somehow fitting for 2020.
- On that note, I counsel patience. Even if I am rather short on it myself.
---
11:15 p.m.
Trump to make speech, Biden says no winner yet
President Trump tweeted at __ that he would make a speech tonight. He also appeared to declare he won, writing, "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!"
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted that it was up to the voters to decide election results, writing, "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."
---
11:11 p.m.
Associated Press calls Texas for Trump
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Texas via Twitter.
That gives Trump 212 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 223.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
11:08 p.m.
JUST IN: AP projection: Colorado rejects the measure aimed at banning abortions after 22 weeks: https://t.co/2GaANndcbn pic.twitter.com/MHBrtnuwJq— 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) November 4, 2020
Proposition EE, which would raise tobacco taxes, has passed, the AP projects: https://t.co/SGQAYkOwJl pic.twitter.com/yEJi6gXNp6— 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) November 4, 2020
---
10:52 p.m.
Denver votes to pass 11 out of 12 ballot measures
Denver voters weighed a dozen ballot measures about the city’s future this election, passing all but one according to current results.
The passed measures include sales tax increases for climate change and homeless relief programs, Denver City Council approval of mayoral appointments, expanding Denver City Council’s budgeting authority, closing the broadband gap and allowing pit bulls in Denver.
The only failed measure would have provided clarification on the Clerk and Recorder’s appointees.
Results are current according to the Denver Elections Division. Results will not be made official until at least Nov. 19.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
10:44 p.m.
DA race in the 18th stays razor-thin among contested races around state
At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the margin of Colorado’s most expensive district attorney race hovered at less than one point.
After taking an early lead over her opponent, Republican John Kellner in the 18th Judicial District, Democratic candidate Amy Padden’s edge narrowed to barely over 50% compared to Kellner’s 49.81% as of 9:45 p.m. She has run on a platform of prosecution reform in a district that has tended to elect Republican district attorneys.
The district’s next DA inherits a diverse, heavily populated district. Covering Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties, the 18th District has about a fifth of Colorado’s total population. Some of the country’s most high-profile crimes of the past few decades have occurred in the district, including the 2012 Aurora theater massacre and last year’s shooting at a STEM school in Highlands Ranch.
— Julia Cardi, The Denver Gazette
---
10:38 p.m.
Associated Press declares Trump winner in Florida
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Florida via Twitter.
That gives Trump 174 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 223.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
10:32 p.m.
Last week, Murphy Robinson, executive director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety, said he was more worried about violence in the days following election night, rather than on Tuesday night itself. https://t.co/1T7y9MAPTc— Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) November 4, 2020
---
10:28 p.m.
Associated Press calls 3 more states for Trump
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Iowa, Montana and Ohio via Twitter.
That gives Trump 145 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 223.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
10:19 p.m.
Associated Press calls Minnesota and Hawaii for Biden
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Minnesota and Hawaii via Twitter.
That gives Biden 223 Electoral College votes compared to Republican candidate Donald Trump's 118.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
10:13 p.m.
RTD election results are trickling in
As more votes are counted as each minute passes, many of the regional transportation races have kept the same results, including incumbent Kate Williams who leads the District A race by nearly 20%.
Williams was elected to represent District A in 2016, which covers downtown Denver, Capitol Hill, Cherry Creek, Glendale and Lowry; all areas where residents rely heavily on public transportation.
She was opposed by Kyle Bradell who received 14.56% and Tim Nelson who received 32.84% of votes as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
— David Mullen, The Denver Gazette
---
10:09 p.m.
Boebert leads Mitsch Bush in close race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
In the most-watched congressional race of the night in Colorado, Republican Lauren Boebert's lead over Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush had tightened to about 4 points in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District as election returns posted Tuesday night.
At about 8:45 p.m., Boebert, the gun-rights advocate and first-time candidate, had 50.4% of the vote to Mitsch Bush's 46.5%, a difference of about 14,500 votes out of nearly 375,000 votes tabulated.
Boebert is attempting to keep the open seat in Republican hands after knocking out moderate five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June GOP primary.
— Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics
---
10:03 p.m.
PIT BULL BAN REPEALED: Denver residents will be able to own a pit bull for the first time in 30 years!#Election2020 #copolitics #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/wFYyciXrK6— Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) November 4, 2020
---
10 p.m.
Congratulations @McLaughlinforDA on your election!Republicans have held this seat for decades. Call this one a FLIP! #copolitics pic.twitter.com/bN0jn2VDf7— Colorado Dems (@coloradodems) November 4, 2020
---
9:58 p.m.
Jason Crow slams Trump, celebrates voter turnout
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow released the following statement on Colorado's record voter turnout Tuesday:
“President Trump sought to discredit our elections, but despite that - or in spite of it - Americans have turned out in record numbers. This is our democracy at work and we must never take it for granted.
“2020 is not a typical year, and it’s not going to be a typical election night, either. Because of the pandemic and record turnout, we may not know every result right away – it might take some time and a little extra patience. But make no mistake, while this year is different, our basic voting process remains the same. President Trump may try to call the election for himself before the night is over but we live in a democracy, not an autocracy.
“The power belongs to the people. As we await tonight’s results, we must protect the process and make sure that every American’s voice is heard, no matter where they live or who they support. That is the promise of our democracy.”
The Congressman for Colorado's 6th District won his reelection Tuesday.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
9:44 p.m.
Victory!! We are heading back to the #COLeg for two more years. I am so honored to earn the support of voters in HD61 - thank you! Best of all, my daughter surprised me - flew home from Minnesota to be with me tonight! #COPolitics #2020Elections #Grateful #McCluskieforCO pic.twitter.com/FQ2lFepEA2— Representative Julie McCluskie (@McCluskieforCO) November 4, 2020
---
9:43 p.m.
Denver’s 4A and 4B, earmarking funding for schools, have a strong lead
Early returns Tuesday showed strong voter support for two ballot measures that would earmark extra funding for Denver Public Schools.
Ballot measures 4A and 4B were passing by wide margins according to the first round of election results released at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those results capture ballots returned before Election Day.
The money from 4A and 4B will be earmarked for teacher pay raises, installing air conditioning at more schools, reopening a comprehensive high school in far northeast Denver, and more.
— Colorado Politics
---
9:40 p.m.
The race for the state House: Dems gain one and one too close to call
The state House of Representatives, at a 41-24 Democratic advantage, was not likely to change enough for Republicans to regain control; at best, their hopes have been to stave off any further losses and maybe regain a seat or two lost in 2018.
Six seats are most at play in the House, with another four targeted for heavy spending in the campaign season's final weeks.
But as of 8:30 p.m., the only certain change was a seat in Centennial that flipped from Republican to Democrat; a second seat hoped for by Republicans in southern Colorado was too close to call, as it had been in 2018.
— Marianne Goodland, Colorado Politics
---
9:28 p.m.
Polling centers have closed, but our elections staff are still busy counting every last ballot. Want to see the results unfold? View election results from Denver Elections Division at https://t.co/JQKV5Yc2Xg— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) November 4, 2020
---
9:26 p.m.
Denver Mayor congratulates Hickenlooper on Senate victory
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock congratulated former Gov. John Hickenlooper on his victory over U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in a tweet Tuesday.
"Whether it was as mayor or governor, John was always guided by what was best for the people he served. He’ll do the same as our Senator," Hancock said.
Hancock called Hickenlooper a good friend and expressed excitement for the work they will do together.
"With John Hickenlooper in the Senate, we’ll be able to make real, lasting progress on rebuilding the middle class, protecting our communities from this and future pandemics, safe guarding our environment and public lands, and advancing Colorado values in Washington."
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
9:20 p.m.
The 16th Street Mall is also nearly empty, with about 90% of store fronts boarded up with plywood. A bar or restaurant here and there are open, but with almost no diners. pic.twitter.com/CITCGm08im— Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) November 4, 2020
---
9:18 p.m.
Associated Press declares Trump winner in Utah
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Utah via Twitter.
That gives Trump 118 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 209.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
9:09 p.m.
Democrats poised to control CU Board of Regents for first time in generation
Colorado voters appeared to make history on Tuesday night by ending Republicans' 42-year majority on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents. Assuming unofficial results remain unchanged, the new board, with five Democrats and four Republicans would be the first since 1979 in which GOP members are in the minority.
All three seats up for election had no incumbent running. Board members represent all seven congressional districts, plus two who are elected at large. Each serves a six-year-term.
— Michael Karlik, Colorado Politics
---
9:07 p.m.
HISTORIC: Coloradans have voted #NoOn115 to defeat the dangerous and deceptive ban on abortion later in pregnancy. The people of Colorado have spoken — abortion bans don’t belong in our state. This is a victory for pregnant people, families, and doctors. pic.twitter.com/yJRpbIcV3P— Abortion Access For All - No On 115 (@access4allco) November 4, 2020
---
9:06 p.m.
Associated Press calls 3 more states for Biden, 1 for Trump
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, Oregon and California.
AP announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Idaho.
That gives Biden 209 Electoral College votes compared to Trump's 112.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:59 p.m.
Associated Press calls New Hampshire for Biden
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in New Hampshire via Twitter.
That gives Biden 135 Electoral College votes compared to Republican candidate Donald Trump's 108.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:52 p.m.
Hickenlooper calls for unity and progress in victory speech
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper posted a speech on Facebook Tuesday evening following his victory over U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
“Tonight your message is loud and clear, it's time to put the poisonous politics of this era behind us and move forward," he said. “It's time to start solving problems and helping people, and that’s exactly what I intend to do."
Hickenlooper expressed his goals to address issues regarding affordable healthcare, racial justice, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of all, Hickenlooper highlighted his intention to represent all of his constituents regardless of party affiliation.
“We’ve got to get Washington working for everyone," Hickenlooper said. "Regardless of which party ends up controlling the Senate, I want you to know that I will work with anyone and everyone to help Coloradans."
To Gardner supporters he said, “I’ll be your senator as well."
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:41 p.m.
Turnout as of 8 pm: 81.87% and counting. Way to show up, Denver!https://t.co/azmOKgKElQ#DenverVotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/EjUOJf9R6E— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 4, 2020
---
8:36 p.m.
Associated Press calls Missouri for Trump
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Missouri via Twitter.
That gives Trump 108 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 131.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:33 p.m.
Doug Lamborn wins reelection
The Associated Press declared U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn the winner in Colorado's 5th Congressional District via Twitter.
The Republican candidate won 56.4% of the vote with 74% reported. His Democratic competitor Jillian Freeland won 39.4%.
Lamborn has served Colorado's 5th Congressional District since 2007.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:28 p.m.
Jason Crow wins reelection
The Associated Press declared U.S. Rep. Jason Crow the winner in Colorado's 6th Congressional District via Twitter.
The Democratic candidate won 58% of the vote with 80% reported. His Republican competitor Steve House won 39.5%.
Crow has served Colorado's 6th Congressional District since 2019.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:25 p.m.
Joe Neguse wins reelection
The Associated Press declared U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse the winner in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District via Twitter.
Neguse is Colorado’s first African-American congress member, and the only person of color in the state’s federal delegation.
“Together, two years ago we made state history," Neguse said. "And tonight, I am so incredibly honored to have again earned the support of the people of the 2nd District to serve our community and represent the great state of Colorado in the United States Congress.”
“There is still so much work to do. I look forward to continuing our work together to lower healthcare costs, combat climate change and recover from the terrible wildfires our community has experienced, recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and more. ... I pledge to work tirelessly each and every day on their behalf, fighting for the Colorado values we share."
The Democratic candidate won 62.5% of the vote with 75% reported. His Republican competitor Charlie Winn won 34.9%.
Neguse has served Colorado's 2nd Congressional District since 2019. He was previously a Regent of the University of Colorado from 2008 to 2015.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:21 p.m.
Massive congratulations to Sarah McBride on winning a State Senate seat in Delaware and becoming the first Trans State Senator in US History. pic.twitter.com/CdskjWKmnV— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) November 4, 2020
---
8:20 p.m.
Associated Press declares Trump winner in Kansas
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Kansas via Twitter.
That gives Trump 98 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 131.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
8:07 p.m.
Gardner offers message of unity following loss to Hickenlooper in U.S. Senate race
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner posted a speech on Facebook Tuesday evening following his defeat by former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
"My thanks to the people of Colorado for the great honor of being able to serve you for the last six years," Gardner said surrounded by his family members.
Gardner expressed support for Hickenlooper, saying he will help him through the transition in any way he can.
"His success is Colorado’s success," Gardner said. "Our nation and our state need him to succeed. We need to be united together."
For his supporters, Gardner offered hope for the future, saying the U.S. will continue to be an exceptional nation regardless of the result of any election this season.
"No matter how things turn out, we must always figure out how to finish the job," he said. "Because people are depending on all of us to get it done."
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:55 p.m.
Democrat John Hickenlooper defeats Cory Gardner in critical U.S. Senate race
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in Tuesday's election, flipping Colorado's last remaining GOP-held statewide office into the Democrats' column.
In preliminary, unofficial returns posted when The Associated Press called the race for Hickenlooper at 7:42 p.m., Hickenlooper had 54.2% of the vote to Gardner's 43.8%, with 70% of ballots tabulated.
Gardner's Senate seat has been among Democrats' top targets since President Donald Trump's 5-point loss in Colorado in 2016 and the state electorate's sharp turn to the left in the 2018 midterm election, leading political observers to peg Gardner as the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this year.
— Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics
---
7:45 p.m.
Ed Perlmutter wins reelection
The Associated Press declared U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter the winner in Colorado's 7th Congressional District via Twitter.
The Democratic candidate won 60.4% of the vote with 86% reported. His Republican competitor Charles Stockham won 36.7%.
Perlmutter has served Colorado's 7th Congressional District since 2007.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:40 p.m.
Associated Press declares Biden winner in Colorado
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Colorado via Twitter.
That gives Biden 131 Electoral College votes compared to Republican candidate Donald Trump's 92.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:37 p.m.
Biden projected to win in Colorado
Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win Colorado’s presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.
Colorado wasn’t considered a battleground state this year. According to most projections ahead of Election Day, Biden was expected to win in the state, which has gone Democratic in its presidential choice in the past three elections.
— Jennifer Campbell-Hicks, 9News
---
7:31 p.m.
Associated Press calls District of Columbia for Biden
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in the District of Columbia via Twitter.
That gives Biden 122 Electoral College votes compared to Republican candidate Donald Trump's 92.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:25 p.m.
Diana DeGette wins reelection
The Associated Press declared U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette the winner in Colorado's 1st Congressional District via Twitter.
The Democratic candidate won 75.6% of the vote with 67% reported. Her Republican competitor Shane Bolling won 22.2%.
DeGette has served Colorado's 1st Congressional District since 1997.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:18 p.m.
Jeason Brown, left, and Bryson Sheppard waive banners supporting President Donald Trump on First Street in Grand Junction on today. Photo by Barton Glasser.#election2020 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/SttHvaoWhv— Colorado Newsline (@NewslineCO) November 4, 2020
---
7:08 p.m.
Associated Press calls 5 more states for Trump, 2 for Biden
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Louisiana.
AP announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in New Mexico and New York.
That gives Trump 92 Electoral College votes compared to Biden's 119.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:00 p.m.
Polls close in Colorado
Voting polls closed in Colorado at 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote, but no one else will be permitted to enter the lines.
Polls have also closed in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota and Texas.
Most Colorado races are expected to be called by 7:30 p.m.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:56 p.m.
Associated Press declares Trump winner in Indiana
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Indiana via Twitter.
That gives Trump 72 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 85.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:52 p.m.
Republicans currently have larger lead in Florida than Trump's 2016 victory margin
Republicans have overtaken the voting lead in Florida, erasing the early and mail-in vote deficit Democrats built up before Election Day.
Just a couple of hours after the polls opened, the Republican wave that the Trump campaign had been hoping for seemingly materialized, with Republicans coming out to vote in big numbers all over the state. With their 191,876-vote lead just hours before the polls close, Republicans have a larger advantage than the 112,911-vote margin Trump won the state by in 2016.
“GOP +1.8% on turnout by party registration so far in Florida,” FiveThirtyEight statistician Nate Silver said on Twitter. “Will probably get up to +2.0% by the end of the night though the pace of GOP gains has really slowed down.”
— Colorado Politics
---
6:51 p.m.
USPS reported about 300,000 untraceable ballots today -- those that have entered processing facilities but not left them. Not clear, at this point, how many of these will turn up in today's facility sweeps. https://t.co/O0otNeETKq pic.twitter.com/oVwN0lzt6v— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 4, 2020
---
6:44 p.m.
Denver voters say this election wasn't optional
Polling locations throughout Denver opened up minutes after the sun began to shine across the city, which sent voters to the polls to have their voices heard.
Matthew Hayden arrived at Ball Arena shortly before noon dressed in red, white and blue and carried a pocket version of the United States Constitution in his back pocket to vote.
“I just wanted to vote in-person, because it just feels more right to do so on Election Day,” Hayden said.
“I think this is one of the most important elections in recent history as our country is terribly divided right now, and I hope that whoever ends up winning will start to bring us together.”
— David Mullen, The Denver Gazette
---
6:34 p.m.
Associated Press calls Arkansas for Trump
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Arkansas via Twitter.
That gives Trump 61 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 85.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:30 p.m.
Colorado polls to close in 30 minutes
Colorado polls close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.
Check out a map of polling places and drop boxes throughout the state here.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:22 p.m.
Controversy around judicial retention
Controversy surrounded one of the judges who received an unfavorable retention recommendation this year.
Colorado Politics and MetroWest Newspapers reported in October about how her supporters staged an unusual intervention calling the judge’s review into question — and about the secrecy surrounding Colorado’s retention system in general.
— Michael Karlik, Colorado Politics
---
6:12 p.m.
Associated Press calls 7 more states for Biden, 5 for Trump
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.
AP announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and Oklahoma.
That gives Biden 85 Electoral College votes compared to Trump's 55.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:03 p.m.
Election Day in Denver
— Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
---
5:55 p.m.
What happens next?
Under the best of circumstances, Today is just another stop on the trail of Election 2020.
"Election Night results are never final results,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Her office expects up to 80% of Colorado's ballots to be recorded on election night.
After Election Day, Colorado voters are allowed to fix errors on their ballot to ensure it’s counted, including, in the extreme, signatures that don't match.
Normally, voters have eight days, but this year they have nine, because a holiday, Veterans Day, falls on Nov. 11.
Fixed or "cured" ballots, as well as military and overseas absentee ballots, are due by Nov. 12, then the results are analyzed to ensure "a high level of statistical confidence," called a risk-limiting audit, the Secretary of State's Office said.
The election won't be officially certified until Nov. 30, unless there's a surprising recount.
The presidency, under the best of circumstances, won't be decided until Dec. 14, when the Electoral College votes are cast. Colorado has nine, awarded as a block to whoever wins the state’s popular vote. A winning presidential candidate needs 270.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
5:48 p.m.
Associated Press calls West Virginia for Trump
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in West Virginia via Twitter.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:44 p.m.
Associated Press declares Biden winner of Virginia
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Virginia via Twitter.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:41 p.m.
Downtown Denver Tuesday afternoon
— Paul Klee, The Gazette
---
5:40 p.m.
Denver livestreams ballot processing rooms
Check out the live feed here.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:39 p.m.
Shattering the glass ceiling
Emerge Colorado, the campaigning and governing group for Democratic women, said its members are poised to make history Tuesday, if they can close the deal with voters.
Consider:
- Alexis King could be the first woman to be elected district attorney in Judicial District 1.
- Kaitlin Turner could be both the first woman and Democrat elected district attorney in Judicial District 11. (Turner was appointed and is running as the incumbent.)
- Amy Padden could be the first Democratic woman to be elected district attorney in Judicial District 18.
- Lisa Neal-Graves could be the first Black woman to be elected to a county commission in Colorado if she wins Douglas County District 2.
- Lynn Baca could be the first woman of color to be elected to county commissioner in Adams County District 5.
- Marta Loachamin could be the first woman of color to be elected county commissioner in Boulder County District 2.
- Jody Shadduck-McNally could be the first woman to be elected county commissioner in Larimer County District 3.
- Naquetta Ricks in House District 40 could become the first Liberian-American to be elected to a state legislature in the country.
- Iman Jodeh in House District 41 could become the first Muslim woman to be elected to the Colorado General Assembly.
- Jillian Freeland could become the first woman elected to represent Colorado Congressional District 5.
Though the Democratic nominee, Diane Mitsch Bush, is not an Emerge graduate, she or Republican Lauren Boebert will be the first woman to represent Congressional District 3.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
5:32 p.m.
Colorado exceeds 3 million ballots returned
As of 4 p.m., Colorado voters have returned 3,104,807 ballots, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
On Tuesday, over 100,000 votes were cast in Colorado between noon and 4 p.m.
During the 2016 presidential election, 2,855,257 votes were cast in total.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:24 p.m.
Quirks and quips
What were the highs and lows of this campaign? What were Trump’s best quotes about Colorado? Has Denver ever met a tax it didn’t like, and how is the balance of power in the state house?
The answers to all those questions and more are available by clicking here.
Be careful to watch out for pill bulls and wolves.
— Colorado Politics
---
5:22 p.m.
Denver Mayor Hancock sports Biden’s old tie on Election Day for ‘good luck’
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted a photo of himself wearing a red patterned tie that was given to him by Vice President Joe Biden in 2015, when he was in Denver campaigning for now-U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
In 2015, VP Biden, was wearing this tie as he visited Denver to stump for my dear friend @MichaelBennet. After I admired the tie, Biden took it off and insisted I keep it. I wore it today for good luck that he will be elected the 46th President of the U.S! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/bj81paWC1W— Michael Hancock (@HancockforDen) November 3, 2020
— Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics
---
5:19 p.m.
No lines at most Denver polling locations
Check out the live feed here.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:14 p.m.
Polls begin closing across U.S.
The first polls closed in Kentucky and Indiana at 4 p.m. MST. Polls closed at 5 p.m. in Georgia.
Key states including Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and New Hampshire will close polls between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:04 p.m.
Officials warn of 'robo calls' deterring voters
Automated calls and texts have been reported throughout the country and state, telling residents to “stay home and stay safe” on Election Day or providing inaccurate voting information.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold warned voters of the threat in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Verified election information is available at GoVoteColorado.gov.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
4:54 p.m.
Potential for power shift on CU Board of Regents
Since 1979, Republicans have held a majority on the nine-member University of Colorado Board of Regents. Democrats are hoping to end that streak this year, especially following a controversial 5-4 vote along party lines to hire former GOP Congressman Mark Kennedy as the university’s new president last year.
There are three seats up for election, each for a six-year term. None of the races feature an incumbent.
Two seats, in Congressional District 2 and Congressional District 7, are likely to remain in Democratic hands. Congressional District 6 features a competitive race that will decide whether the Republicans’ 42-year streak will become 44.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
4:51 p.m.
Nearly 80% of active voters have returned their ballots as of 4 p.m. Here's a breakdown by age group.If you still need to vote, avoid a line! Take a look at wait times for vote centers before you go at https://t.co/CY6Zso8GcP.#DenverVotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/gFr3T69bvA— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 3, 2020
---
4:49 p.m.
Stand in line today so you don’t have to stand in a Biden bread line later. Don’t leave. We need every last vote!— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) November 3, 2020
---
4:46 p.m.
Denver inmates cast ballots in jail polling centers for first time
For the first time, inmates in the Denver County Jail and Downtown Detention Center were able to cast their ballots in-person Tuesday at polling centers set up in the jails.
The new opportunity stems from a partnership between the Denver Sheriff Department, the Office of the Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Division, the League of Women Voters and the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition.
“Enfranchising voters across Denver is our primary concern,” said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López in a statement. “We are excited to build on our partnership of offering not just voter registration but voting options for our residents in Denver’s jails.”
— Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics
---
4:39 p.m.
Denver turnout has exceeded 2016 by nearly 8,000 votes as of noon today. Keep 'em coming, Denver! Find the shortest waits or use our curbside pick up. Visit https://t.co/qT5sBOCayt. #DenverVotes #GOTV #Election2020 #COPolitics— Jocelyn Bucaro (@JocelynBucaro) November 3, 2020
---
4:34 p.m.
First vote for new Americans
Colorado College professor Steven Hayward and his bride, Katherine, cast their first votes as new American citizens this year.
"It was a great responsibility. I felt like I was voting for all of Canada," said Hayward, a former Canadian.
He said folks back home are "totally into the election as well," and vested in its outcome. "In even the movie version of my life, this would be my first election," Hayward said.
— Vince Bzdek, The Denver Gazette
---
4:28 p.m.
Can Kent Thiry do it again?
A lot of candidates and ballot-measure backers have their heart and soul on the line Tuesday, but former Davita CEO turned civic activist Kent Thiry is betting his perfect record.
Thiry has been the face behind four straight Colorado wins on the ballot, so he’ll be pulling hard for his latest effort, Amendment B to repeal the state’s Gallagher Amendment. The tax equation between home and commercial property tax rates causes too many problems for business, first-responders and rural communities to outweigh the benefits, Thiry and other supporters argued.
Thiry also probably should get half-credit (or blame) for Proposition EE, the $7 minimum tax on a pack of cigarettes and the first sales tax on nicotine vaping products. Thiry and Gov. Jared Polis worked on the idea last year, before the legislature failed to refer it to the ballot.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
4:10 p.m.
Ballot Processing Update: Over 3/4 of a million cards counted by the team @DenverElections. Watch them in action with our livestream: https://t.co/J9Eg1Ba6oG #DenverVotes #Elections2020 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/3vh4JC1BzF— Jocelyn Bucaro (@JocelynBucaro) November 3, 2020
---
4 p.m.
Unaffiliates have the most votes, but Democrats vote the most
Coloradans were ready to get to the polls this year, as early voting soared.
As of Wednesday morning, registered Democrats had turned in 106,305 more ballots than Republicans.
Colorado, however, has 99,774 more Democrats than Republicans, but the early voting turnout rate wasn't that much different between the two: 81% by Republicans to 83% by Democrats.
The state's largest bloc, unaffiliated voters, turned out strong before the election: 1,065,739 votes, which is 70.6% of those who don't declare a party affiliation.
Unaffiliated Coloradans have grown the fastest of the three since Trump's State of the Union speech on Feb. 4.
Democrats have added 66,795 voters and Republicans grew by just 26,715, while the unaffiliated ranks swelled by 127,944, according to the Secretary of State's office.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
3:42 p.m.
What’s the deal with all the judges?
Voters will decide which of the 103 judges on the ballot will keep their jobs. Unlike federal judges, who are appointed for life, Colorado residents have a say on whether to retain state judges for terms ranging from four to 10 years.
This year, citizen-led commissions recommended that two judges did not meet performance standards.
— Michael Karlik, Colorado Politics
---
1:48 p.m.
Is this the most #Colorado thing we'll see today? #copolitics pic.twitter.com/0EJzT7njs0— Sen. Mike Foote (@SenMikeFoote) November 3, 2020
---
1 p.m.
INBOX: From the Colorado Secretary of State: "So far, 2,893,395 ballots have been returned, surpassing 2016 total state turnout of 2,855,257."
— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics
---
12:40 p.m.
Pranking politicos
I was just carpet-bombed by my good friends @adampaullkwd and @LDahlkemper. Brutally well played! pic.twitter.com/8K6TQB1bBK— Rick Enstrom (@rickenstrom) November 3, 2020
---
12 p.m.
---
11 a.m.
Rounding up the races
---
10 a.m.
Tonight's timeline
- 4 p.m. MST: First polls close in Kentucky and Indiana.
- 5 p.m.: Polls begin closing in all-important Florida, but some polls don't close until 6 p.m. Georgia also closes at 5.
- 5:30 p.m.: North Carolina and Ohio.
- 6 p.m. Pennsylvania and most of Texas and early polls in Michigan.
- 7 p.m. Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota and final Texas polls.
- 8 p.m. Iowa and Nevada
While most races in Colorado could be called early, some races may not. Some county clerks, most notably in the 3rd Congressional District's Pueblo and Garfield counties, do not intend to count through the night and will likely wrap up by 10 p.m. This is not a new practice, says Lynn Bartels, spokeswoman for the Colorado County Clerks Association (and Colorado Politics columnist).
— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics
---
7:19 a.m.
This is how @MileHighClerk opens the polls! 36 Vote Centers and 38 24-Hour Ballot Boxes are open until 7pm in Denver. Let’s get those ballots back! #COPolitics #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/NpkWVyJKwc— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.