---
7:40 p.m.
Associated Press declares Biden winner in Colorado
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Colorado via Twitter.
That gives Biden 131 Electoral College votes compared to Republican candidate Donald Trump's 92.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:37 p.m.
Biden projected to win in Colorado
Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win Colorado’s presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.
Colorado wasn’t considered a battleground state this year. According to most projections ahead of Election Day, Biden was expected to win in the state, which has gone Democratic in its presidential choice in the past three elections.
— Jennifer Campbell-Hicks, 9News
---
7:31 p.m.
Associated Press calls District of Columbia for Biden
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in the District of Columbia via Twitter.
That gives Biden 122 Electoral College votes compared to Republican candidate Donald Trump's 92.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:25 p.m.
Diana DeGette wins reelection
The Associated Press declared U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette the winner in Colorado's 1st Congressional District via Twitter.
The Democratic candidate won 75.6% of the vote with 67% reported. Her Republican competitor Shane Bolling won 22.2%.
DeGette has served Colorado's 1st congressional district since 1997.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:18 p.m.
Jeason Brown, left, and Bryson Sheppard waive banners supporting President Donald Trump on First Street in Grand Junction on today. Photo by Barton Glasser.#election2020 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/SttHvaoWhv— Colorado Newsline (@NewslineCO) November 4, 2020
---
7:08 p.m.
Associated Press calls 5 more states for Trump, 2 for Biden
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Louisiana.
AP announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in New Mexico and New York.
That gives Trump 92 Electoral College votes compared to Biden's 119.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
7:00 p.m.
Polls close in Colorado
Voting polls closed in Colorado at 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote, but no one else will be permitted to enter the lines.
Polls have also closed in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota and Texas.
Most Colorado races are expected to be called by 7:30 p.m.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:56 p.m.
Associated Press declares Trump winner in Indiana
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Indiana via Twitter.
That gives Trump 72 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 85.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:52 p.m.
Republicans currently have larger lead in Florida than Trump's 2016 victory margin
Republicans have overtaken the voting lead in Florida, erasing the early and mail-in vote deficit Democrats built up before Election Day.
Just a couple of hours after the polls opened, the Republican wave that the Trump campaign had been hoping for seemingly materialized, with Republicans coming out to vote in big numbers all over the state. With their 191,876-vote lead just hours before the polls close, Republicans have a larger advantage than the 112,911-vote margin Trump won the state by in 2016.
“GOP +1.8% on turnout by party registration so far in Florida,” FiveThirtyEight statistician Nate Silver said on Twitter. “Will probably get up to +2.0% by the end of the night though the pace of GOP gains has really slowed down.”
— Colorado Politics
---
6:51 p.m.
USPS reported about 300,000 untraceable ballots today -- those that have entered processing facilities but not left them. Not clear, at this point, how many of these will turn up in today's facility sweeps. https://t.co/O0otNeETKq pic.twitter.com/oVwN0lzt6v— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 4, 2020
---
6:44 p.m.
Denver voters say this election wasn't optional
Polling locations throughout Denver opened up minutes after the sun began to shine across the city, which sent voters to the polls to have their voices heard.
Matthew Hayden arrived at Ball Arena shortly before noon dressed in red, white and blue and carried a pocket version of the United States Constitution in his back pocket to vote.
“I just wanted to vote in-person, because it just feels more right to do so on Election Day,” Hayden said.
“I think this is one of the most important elections in recent history as our country is terribly divided right now, and I hope that whoever ends up winning will start to bring us together.”
— David Mullen, The Denver Gazette
---
6:34 p.m.
Associated Press calls Arkansas for Trump
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Arkansas via Twitter.
That gives Trump 61 Electoral College votes compared to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's 85.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:30 p.m.
Colorado polls to close in 30 minutes
Colorado polls close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.
Check out a map of polling places and drop boxes throughout the state here.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:22 p.m.
Controversy around judicial retention
Controversy surrounded one of the judges who received an unfavorable retention recommendation this year.
Colorado Politics and MetroWest Newspapers reported in October about how her supporters staged an unusual intervention calling the judge’s review into question — and about the secrecy surrounding Colorado’s retention system in general.
— Michael Karlik, Colorado Politics
---
6:12 p.m.
Associated Press calls 7 more states for Biden, 5 for Trump
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.
AP announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and Oklahoma.
That gives Biden 85 Electoral College votes compared to Trump's 55.
An interactive map of the state-by-state election results is available on the homepage of coloradopolitics.com.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
6:03 p.m.
Election Day in Denver
— Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
---
5:55 p.m.
What happens next?
Under the best of circumstances, Today is just another stop on the trail of Election 2020.
"Election Night results are never final results,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Her office expects up to 80% of Colorado's ballots to be recorded on election night.
After Election Day, Colorado voters are allowed to fix errors on their ballot to ensure it’s counted, including, in the extreme, signatures that don't match.
Normally, voters have eight days, but this year they have nine, because a holiday, Veterans Day, falls on Nov. 11.
Fixed or "cured" ballots, as well as military and overseas absentee ballots, are due by Nov. 12, then the results are analyzed to ensure "a high level of statistical confidence," called a risk-limiting audit, the Secretary of State's Office said.
The election won't be officially certified until Nov. 30, unless there's a surprising recount.
The presidency, under the best of circumstances, won't be decided until Dec. 14, when the Electoral College votes are cast. Colorado has nine, awarded as a block to whoever wins the state’s popular vote. A winning presidential candidate needs 270.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
5:48 p.m.
Associated Press calls West Virginia for Trump
The Associated Press announced Republican candidate Donald Trump as the winner in West Virginia via Twitter.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:44 p.m.
Associated Press declares Biden winner of Virginia
The Associated Press announced Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner in Virginia via Twitter.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:41 p.m.
Downtown Denver Tuesday afternoon
— Paul Klee, The Gazette
---
5:40 p.m.
Denver livestreams ballot processing rooms
Check out the live feed here.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:39 p.m.
Shattering the glass ceiling
Emerge Colorado, the campaigning and governing group for Democratic women, said its members are poised to make history Tuesday, if they can close the deal with voters.
Consider:
- Alexis King could be the first woman to be elected district attorney in Judicial District 1.
- Kaitlin Turner could be both the first woman and Democrat elected district attorney in Judicial District 11. (Turner was appointed and is running as the incumbent.)
- Amy Padden could be the first Democratic woman to be elected district attorney in Judicial District 18.
- Lisa Neal-Graves could be the first Black woman to be elected to a county commission in Colorado if she wins Douglas County District 2.
- Lynn Baca could be the first woman of color to be elected to county commissioner in Adams County District 5.
- Marta Loachamin could be the first woman of color to be elected county commissioner in Boulder County District 2.
- Jody Shadduck-McNally could be the first woman to be elected county commissioner in Larimer County District 3.
- Naquetta Ricks in House District 40 could become the first Liberian-American to be elected to a state legislature in the country.
- Iman Jodeh in House District 41 could become the first Muslim woman to be elected to the Colorado General Assembly.
- Jillian Freeland could become the first woman elected to represent Colorado Congressional District 5.
Though the Democratic nominee, Diane Mitsch Bush, is not an Emerge graduate, she or Republican Lauren Boebert will be the first woman to represent Congressional District 3.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
5:32 p.m.
Colorado exceeds 3 million ballots returned
As of 4 p.m., Colorado voters have returned 3,104,807 ballots, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
On Tuesday, over 100,000 votes were cast in Colorado between noon and 4 p.m.
During the 2016 presidential election, 2,855,257 votes were cast in total.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:24 p.m.
Quirks and quips
What were the highs and lows of this campaign? What were Trump’s best quotes about Colorado? Has Denver ever met a tax it didn’t like, and how is the balance of power in the state house?
The answers to all those questions and more are available by clicking here.
Be careful to watch out for pill bulls and wolves.
— Colorado Politics
---
5:22 p.m.
Denver Mayor Hancock sports Biden’s old tie on Election Day for ‘good luck’
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted a photo of himself wearing a red patterned tie that was given to him by Vice President Joe Biden in 2015, when he was in Denver campaigning for now-U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
In 2015, VP Biden, was wearing this tie as he visited Denver to stump for my dear friend @MichaelBennet. After I admired the tie, Biden took it off and insisted I keep it. I wore it today for good luck that he will be elected the 46th President of the U.S! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/bj81paWC1W— Michael Hancock (@HancockforDen) November 3, 2020
— Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics
---
5:19 p.m.
No lines at most Denver polling locations
Check out the live feed here.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:14 p.m.
Polls begin closing across U.S.
The first polls closed in Kentucky and Indiana at 4 p.m. MST. Polls closed at 5 p.m. in Georgia.
Key states including Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and New Hampshire will close polls between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
5:04 p.m.
Officials warn of 'robo calls' deterring voters
Automated calls and texts have been reported throughout the country and state, telling residents to “stay home and stay safe” on Election Day or providing inaccurate voting information.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold warned voters of the threat in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Verified election information is available at GoVoteColorado.gov.
— Hannah Metzger, The Denver Gazette
---
4:54 p.m.
Potential for power shift on CU Board of Regents
Since 1979, Republicans have held a majority on the nine-member University of Colorado Board of Regents. Democrats are hoping to end that streak this year, especially following a controversial 5-4 vote along party lines to hire former GOP Congressman Mark Kennedy as the university’s new president last year.
There are three seats up for election, each for a six-year term. None of the races feature an incumbent.
Two seats, in Congressional District 2 and Congressional District 7, are likely to remain in Democratic hands. Congressional District 6 features a competitive race that will decide whether the Republicans’ 42-year streak will become 44.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
4:51 p.m.
Nearly 80% of active voters have returned their ballots as of 4 p.m. Here's a breakdown by age group.If you still need to vote, avoid a line! Take a look at wait times for vote centers before you go at https://t.co/CY6Zso8GcP.#DenverVotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/gFr3T69bvA— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 3, 2020
---
4:49 p.m.
Stand in line today so you don’t have to stand in a Biden bread line later. Don’t leave. We need every last vote!— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) November 3, 2020
---
4:46 p.m.
Denver inmates cast ballots in jail polling centers for first time
For the first time, inmates in the Denver County Jail and Downtown Detention Center were able to cast their ballots in-person Tuesday at polling centers set up in the jails.
The new opportunity stems from a partnership between the Denver Sheriff Department, the Office of the Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Division, the League of Women Voters and the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition.
“Enfranchising voters across Denver is our primary concern,” said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López in a statement. “We are excited to build on our partnership of offering not just voter registration but voting options for our residents in Denver’s jails.”
— Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics
---
4:39 p.m.
Denver turnout has exceeded 2016 by nearly 8,000 votes as of noon today. Keep 'em coming, Denver! Find the shortest waits or use our curbside pick up. Visit https://t.co/qT5sBOCayt. #DenverVotes #GOTV #Election2020 #COPolitics— Jocelyn Bucaro (@JocelynBucaro) November 3, 2020
---
4:34 p.m.
First vote for new Americans
Colorado College professor Steven Hayward and his bride, Katherine, cast their first votes as new American citizens this year.
"It was a great responsibility. I felt like I was voting for all of Canada," said Hayward, a former Canadian.
He said folks back home are "totally into the election as well," and vested in its outcome. "In even the movie version of my life, this would be my first election," Hayward said.
— Vince Bzdek, The Denver Gazette
---
4:28 p.m.
Can Kent Thiry do it again?
A lot of candidates and ballot-measure backers have their heart and soul on the line Tuesday, but former Davita CEO turned civic activist Kent Thiry is betting his perfect record.
Thiry has been the face behind four straight Colorado wins on the ballot, so he’ll be pulling hard for his latest effort, Amendment B to repeal the state’s Gallagher Amendment. The tax equation between home and commercial property tax rates causes too many problems for business, first-responders and rural communities to outweigh the benefits, Thiry and other supporters argued.
Thiry also probably should get half-credit (or blame) for Proposition EE, the $7 minimum tax on a pack of cigarettes and the first sales tax on nicotine vaping products. Thiry and Gov. Jared Polis worked on the idea last year, before the legislature failed to refer it to the ballot.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
4:10 p.m.
Ballot Processing Update: Over 3/4 of a million cards counted by the team @DenverElections. Watch them in action with our livestream: https://t.co/J9Eg1Ba6oG #DenverVotes #Elections2020 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/3vh4JC1BzF— Jocelyn Bucaro (@JocelynBucaro) November 3, 2020
---
4 p.m.
Unaffiliates have the most votes, but Democrats vote the most
Coloradans were ready to get to the polls this year, as early voting soared.
As of Wednesday morning, registered Democrats had turned in 106,305 more ballots than Republicans.
Colorado, however, has 99,774 more Democrats than Republicans, but the early voting turnout rate wasn't that much different between the two: 81% by Republicans to 83% by Democrats.
The state's largest bloc, unaffiliated voters, turned out strong before the election: 1,065,739 votes, which is 70.6% of those who don't declare a party affiliation.
Unaffiliated Coloradans have grown the fastest of the three since Trump's State of the Union speech on Feb. 4.
Democrats have added 66,795 voters and Republicans grew by just 26,715, while the unaffiliated ranks swelled by 127,944, according to the Secretary of State's office.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
3:42 p.m.
What’s the deal with all the judges?
Voters will decide which of the 103 judges on the ballot will keep their jobs. Unlike federal judges, who are appointed for life, Colorado residents have a say on whether to retain state judges for terms ranging from four to 10 years.
This year, citizen-led commissions recommended that two judges did not meet performance standards.
— Michael Karlik, Colorado Politics
---
1:48 p.m.
Is this the most #Colorado thing we'll see today? #copolitics pic.twitter.com/0EJzT7njs0— Sen. Mike Foote (@SenMikeFoote) November 3, 2020
---
1 p.m.
INBOX: From the Colorado Secretary of State: "So far, 2,893,395 ballots have been returned, surpassing 2016 total state turnout of 2,855,257."
— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics
---
12:40 p.m.
Pranking politicos
I was just carpet-bombed by my good friends @adampaullkwd and @LDahlkemper. Brutally well played! pic.twitter.com/8K6TQB1bBK— Rick Enstrom (@rickenstrom) November 3, 2020
---
---
11 a.m.
Rounding up the races
---
10 a.m.
Tonight's timeline
- 4 p.m. MST: First polls close in Kentucky and Indiana.
- 5 p.m.: Polls begin closing in all-important Florida, but some polls don't close until 6 p.m. Georgia also closes at 5.
- 5:30 p.m.: North Carolina and Ohio.
- 6 p.m. Pennsylvania and most of Texas and early polls in Michigan.
- 7 p.m. Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota and final Texas polls.
- 8 p.m. Iowa and Nevada
While most races in Colorado could be called early, some races may not. Some county clerks, most notably in the 3rd Congressional District's Pueblo and Garfield counties, do not intend to count through the night and will likely wrap up by 10 p.m. This is not a new practice, says Lynn Bartels, spokeswoman for the Colorado County Clerks Association (and Colorado Politics columnist).
— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics
---
7:19 a.m.
This is how @MileHighClerk opens the polls! 36 Vote Centers and 38 24-Hour Ballot Boxes are open until 7pm in Denver. Let’s get those ballots back! #COPolitics #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/NpkWVyJKwc— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 3, 2020
