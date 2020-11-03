McNichols building.jpg

Lines were open with very little waiting at the McNichols Building in downtown Denver about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

 Carol McKinley, special to Colorado Politics

The reporters and editors of Colorado Politics, the Colorado Springs Gazette and the Denver Gazette are keeping their trained eyes on the field as Election Night turns into judgment day for politicians and causes on the 2020 ballot.

--- 

4:39 p.m.

---

4:34 p.m.

First vote for new Americans

first vote

Colorado College professor Steven Hayward and his bride, Katherine, cast their first votes as new American citizens this year.

"It was a great responsibility. I felt like I was voting for all of Canada," said Hayward, a former Canadian.

He said folks back home are "totally into the election as well," and vested in its outcome.

"In even the movie version of my life, this would be my first election," Hayward said.

---

4:28 p.m.

Can Kent Thiry do it again?

A lot of candidates and ballot-measure backers have their heart and soul on the line Tuesday, but former Davita CEO turned civic activist Kent Thiry is betting his perfect record.

Thiry has been the face behind four straight Colorado wins on the ballot, so he’ll be pulling hard for his latest effort, Amendment B to repeal the state’s Gallagher Amendment. The tax equation between home and commercial property tax rates causes too many problems for business, first-responders and rural communities to outweigh the benefits, Thiry and other supporters argued.

Thiry also probably should get half-credit (or blame) for Proposition EE, the $7 minimum tax on a pack of cigarettes and the first sales tax on nicotine vaping products. Thiry and Gov. Jared Polis worked on the idea last year, before the legislature failed to refer it to the ballot.

— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics

---

4:20 p.m.

Downtown Denver Tuesday afternoon

Downtown Denver on Election Day

1 of 5

— Paul Klee, The Gazette

---

4:10 p.m.

---

4 p.m.

Unaffiliates have the most votes, but Democrats vote the most

Coloradans were ready to get to the polls this year, as early voting soared.

As of Wednesday morning, registered Democrats had turned in 106,305 more ballots than Republicans.

Colorado, however, has 99,774 more Democrats than Republicans, but the early voting turnout rate wasn't that much different between the two: 81% by Republicans to 83% by Democrats.

The state's largest bloc, unaffiliated voters, turned out strong before the election: 1,065,739 votes, which is 70.6% of those who don't declare a party affiliation.

Unaffiliated Coloradans have grown the fastest of the three since Trump's State of the Union speech on Feb. 4.

Democrats have added 66,795 voters and Republicans grew by just 26,715, while the unaffiliated ranks swelled by 127,944, according to the Secretary of State's office.

— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics

---

3:42 p.m.

What’s the deal with all the judges?

Voters will decide which of the 103 judges on the ballot will keep their jobs. Unlike federal judges, who are appointed for life, Colorado residents have a say on whether to retain state judges for terms ranging from four to 10 years.

This year, citizen-led commissions recommended that two judges did not meet performance standards.

— Michael Karlik, Colorado Politics

---

1:48 p.m.

---

1 p.m.

INBOX: From the Colorado Secretary of State: "So far, 2,893,395 ballots have been returned, surpassing 2016 total state turnout of 2,855,257." 

— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics

---

12:40 p.m.

Pranking politicos

---

12 p.m.

EYE ON ELECTION 2020 | Scenes around Denver on Election Day

Photographer Kathryn Scott trained her lens on scenes around Denver on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

1 of 7

---

11 a.m.

Rounding up the races

ELECTION 2020 | CoPo news columnists break down the battle lines
ELECTION 2020 | A look back at the race for 3rd CD
ELECTION 2020 | Finally, tonight's the night when (some) questions get answered
ELECTION 2020 | Take a look back at Colorado Politics' coverage of the Senate race

---

10 a.m.

Tonight's timeline

  • 4 p.m. MST: First polls close in Kentucky and Indiana.
  • 5 p.m.: Polls begin closing in all-important Florida, but some polls don't close until 6 p.m. Georgia also closes at 5.
  • 5:30 p.m.: North Carolina and Ohio.
  • 6 p.m. Pennsylvania and most of Texas and early polls in Michigan.
  • 7 p.m. Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota and final Texas polls. 
  • 8 p.m. Iowa and Nevada

While most races in Colorado could be called early, some races may not. Some county clerks, most notably in the 3rd Congressional District's Pueblo and Garfield counties, do not intend to count through the night and will likely wrap up by 10 p.m. This is not a new practice, says Lynn Bartels, spokeswoman for the Colorado County Clerks Association (and Colorado Politics columnist). 

— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics

---

7:19 a.m.

