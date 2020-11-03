The reporters and editors of Colorado Politics, the Colorado Springs Gazette and the Denver Gazette are keeping their trained eyes on the field as Election Night turns into judgment day for politicians and causes on the 2020 ballot.
You can watch here as the polls close and the results come in for the breaking news and insider perspectives by the journalists who know it best.
---
4:39 p.m.
Denver turnout has exceeded 2016 by nearly 8,000 votes as of noon today. Keep 'em coming, Denver! Find the shortest waits or use our curbside pick up. Visit https://t.co/qT5sBOCayt. #DenverVotes #GOTV #Election2020 #COPolitics— Jocelyn Bucaro (@JocelynBucaro) November 3, 2020
---
4:34 p.m.
First vote for new Americans
Colorado College professor Steven Hayward and his bride, Katherine, cast their first votes as new American citizens this year.
"It was a great responsibility. I felt like I was voting for all of Canada," said Hayward, a former Canadian.
He said folks back home are "totally into the election as well," and vested in its outcome.
"In even the movie version of my life, this would be my first election," Hayward said.
---
4:28 p.m.
Can Kent Thiry do it again?
A lot of candidates and ballot-measure backers have their heart and soul on the line Tuesday, but former Davita CEO turned civic activist Kent Thiry is betting his perfect record.
Thiry has been the face behind four straight Colorado wins on the ballot, so he’ll be pulling hard for his latest effort, Amendment B to repeal the state’s Gallagher Amendment. The tax equation between home and commercial property tax rates causes too many problems for business, first-responders and rural communities to outweigh the benefits, Thiry and other supporters argued.
Thiry also probably should get half-credit (or blame) for Proposition EE, the $7 minimum tax on a pack of cigarettes and the first sales tax on nicotine vaping products. Thiry and Gov. Jared Polis worked on the idea last year, before the legislature failed to refer it to the ballot.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
4:20 p.m.
Downtown Denver Tuesday afternoon
— Paul Klee, The Gazette
---
4:10 p.m.
Ballot Processing Update: Over 3/4 of a million cards counted by the team @DenverElections. Watch them in action with our livestream: https://t.co/J9Eg1Ba6oG #DenverVotes #Elections2020 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/3vh4JC1BzF— Jocelyn Bucaro (@JocelynBucaro) November 3, 2020
---
4 p.m.
Unaffiliates have the most votes, but Democrats vote the most
Coloradans were ready to get to the polls this year, as early voting soared.
As of Wednesday morning, registered Democrats had turned in 106,305 more ballots than Republicans.
Colorado, however, has 99,774 more Democrats than Republicans, but the early voting turnout rate wasn't that much different between the two: 81% by Republicans to 83% by Democrats.
The state's largest bloc, unaffiliated voters, turned out strong before the election: 1,065,739 votes, which is 70.6% of those who don't declare a party affiliation.
Unaffiliated Coloradans have grown the fastest of the three since Trump's State of the Union speech on Feb. 4.
Democrats have added 66,795 voters and Republicans grew by just 26,715, while the unaffiliated ranks swelled by 127,944, according to the Secretary of State's office.
— Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics
---
3:42 p.m.
What’s the deal with all the judges?
Voters will decide which of the 103 judges on the ballot will keep their jobs. Unlike federal judges, who are appointed for life, Colorado residents have a say on whether to retain state judges for terms ranging from four to 10 years.
This year, citizen-led commissions recommended that two judges did not meet performance standards.
— Michael Karlik, Colorado Politics
---
1:48 p.m.
Is this the most #Colorado thing we'll see today? #copolitics pic.twitter.com/0EJzT7njs0— Sen. Mike Foote (@SenMikeFoote) November 3, 2020
---
1 p.m.
INBOX: From the Colorado Secretary of State: "So far, 2,893,395 ballots have been returned, surpassing 2016 total state turnout of 2,855,257."
— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics
---
12:40 p.m.
Pranking politicos
I was just carpet-bombed by my good friends @adampaullkwd and @LDahlkemper. Brutally well played! pic.twitter.com/8K6TQB1bBK— Rick Enstrom (@rickenstrom) November 3, 2020
---
12 p.m.
---
11 a.m.
Rounding up the races
---
10 a.m.
Tonight's timeline
- 4 p.m. MST: First polls close in Kentucky and Indiana.
- 5 p.m.: Polls begin closing in all-important Florida, but some polls don't close until 6 p.m. Georgia also closes at 5.
- 5:30 p.m.: North Carolina and Ohio.
- 6 p.m. Pennsylvania and most of Texas and early polls in Michigan.
- 7 p.m. Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota and final Texas polls.
- 8 p.m. Iowa and Nevada
While most races in Colorado could be called early, some races may not. Some county clerks, most notably in the 3rd Congressional District's Pueblo and Garfield counties, do not intend to count through the night and will likely wrap up by 10 p.m. This is not a new practice, says Lynn Bartels, spokeswoman for the Colorado County Clerks Association (and Colorado Politics columnist).
— Linda Shapley, Colorado Politics
---
7:19 a.m.
This is how @MileHighClerk opens the polls! 36 Vote Centers and 38 24-Hour Ballot Boxes are open until 7pm in Denver. Let’s get those ballots back! #COPolitics #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/NpkWVyJKwc— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 3, 2020
