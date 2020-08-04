Littleton moved a step closer to allowing the city's three medicinal cannabis dispensaries to sell recreational products, called "adult use," as well.
Tuesday, the city clerk confirmed that proponents of the change are qualified to put the question on the Nov. 3 ballot, surpassing the 4,419 valid signatures they needed.
The Littleton City Council, however, is expected to consider the question this month, adopting or sending it to Littleton's voters.
“This November, we are asking voters to keep their cannabis tax dollars in Littleton instead of sending them to neighboring cities such as Denver and Englewood who already allow recreational sales,” Kate Eckel, the Littleton resident and chief proponent for the change.
She estimated Littleton could see up to $1.5 million from sales taxes because of it.
"These are dollars our community can use to bounce back from COVID-19, strengthen our city budget and contribute funds to city infrastructure such as repairing our roads,” Eckel stated.
Eckel is the director of human resources for Critical Mass Industries, which operates the Good Meds medical marijuana dispensaries in Lakewood and unincorporated Arapahoe County, according to a bio in Colorado Community Media when she ran for Littleton City Council last year.
