U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's olive branch to Democrats in defense of Obamacare was met with partisan scorn from the left Friday.
The Republican from Colorado, who faces his first debate with Gov. John Hickenlooper Friday night, was one of six GOP senators who sided with Democrats on a procedural motion Thursday to debate legislation to block the Justice Department from arguing against the Affordable Care Act.
The vote still fell short of the 60-vote threshold it needed, with 43 Republican senators against it.
Oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court begin Nov. 10., as Republicans try to rush Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, onto the court to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.
The liberal dark money group Cut the Strings CO is running ads against Gardner to the benefit of Hickenlooper and Democrats' bid to take the Senate.
“With Coloradans’ health care on the line if the Affordable Care Act is struck down, Cory Gardner’s political games are not just wrong but dangerous," spokeswoman Marie Aberger said in a statement. "Gardner should refuse to vote for a Supreme Court nominee until the people have spoken."
Gardner and the other Republicans all are facing tough reelections, as Republicans cling to a Senate majority against a challenging election-year map.
The others defectors from President Trump's position — Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Martha McSally of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, with Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan — are in tight races and need to broaden their base.
Gardner has alleged in campaign efforts that he is a defender of preexisting conditions, as the president has sought to claim without specifics. Gardner said in a statement about siding with the Democrats that he supports “having this important dialogue with my colleagues, and this health care legislation would have provided an opportunity to vote on my bill to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.”
His critics characterized the position as campaign bunk.
Hickenlooper tweeted Wednesday: “Cory Gardner has voted over a dozen times to repeal, defund or weaken the ACA,” adding "Healthcare is on the ballot."
Collins and Murkowski, in fact, were the only two of the GOP's half-dozen dissenters who voted with Democrats on the 2017 repeal bill before the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona cast the deciding vote.
Democrats picked up seats in the House in 2018, even though they lost ground in the Senate, defending the Affordable Care Act. Trump ran in 2016 on a promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, but he could not get it out of the Republican-held Senate in 2017 and, instead, turned to the courts for remedy.
The Hill newspaper reported Friday that Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York ran the bill to put Republicans such as Gardner in an awkward political position a month before the election.
Said Gardner campaign spokesman Jerrod Dobkin: "Pretty bizarre that Governor Hickenlooper is calling Chuck Schumer’s health care bill a political stunt."
Most public polls suggest Gardner is trailing the former governor.
