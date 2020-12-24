U.S. Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert said Thursday she plans to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, when the new Congress meets to validate President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.
The Rifle Republican, who will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 after winning election in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, said will be raising an objection based on charges Trump and his allies have made that widespread voter fraud cost him the election, despite no evidence that happened.
There doesn't appear to be any chance that the effort will overturn the election results.
“Ensuring the integrity of elections that take place in America is essential to our Republic," Boebert said in a statement. "Several states removed voter safeguards during the 2020 elections that violated provisions in their respective state constitutions and the United States Constitution.
"As a Representative sworn to defend the U.S. Constitution, it is my responsibility to object to the Electoral College results that were recorded under these circumstances. The American people deserve secure and fair elections. Unfortunately, the 2020 election was neither of those things. I will be voicing my objection on January 6th.”
The Senate and House of Representatives meet in a joint session that day to ratify the vote of the Electoral College, won 306-232 by Biden, who received more than 7 million more votes than Trump.
The results of the Nov. 3 election have been certified in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Biden carried Colorado by 13.5 points, putting the state's nine electoral votes in the Democrat's column, and the former vice president is set to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.
At least one Republican member of Colorado's House delegation won't be joining Boebert and the others.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, told Colorado Politics that Buck will not be objecting to the Electoral College results. A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn didn't immediately respond to the question.
"I did not run for Congress to fit in with spineless, weak-kneed politicians," Boebert tweeted on Wednesday. "I am going to DC to disrupt the 'this is the way we do things' mindset."
Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama is leading the charge to reverse Biden's win based on unfounded claims of election fraud. He met with Trump and about a dozen House Republicans on Monday at the White House to discuss their efforts, the Associated Press reported.
Boebert, who owns the gun-themed Shooters Grill restaurant in Rifle, where the wait staff is armed, generated headlines earlier this month when she asked Capitol Police about carrying her gun on Capitol grounds.
She has said she intends to join the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus but was reportedly not among the group's members who accompanied Brooks to the meeting with Trump.
Brooks told the AP that his supporters are concerned about election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, battleground states won by Biden, based on changes election officials put in place during the pandemic. Other House Republicans have disputed the results in Arizona, another state Biden carried.
State and federal officials have said the election was conducted safely and securely.
Only a handful of credible allegations of election malfeasance have emerged, including a Trump supporter in Pennsylvania who faces felony charges for forging his dead mother's ballot and attempting to cast a ballot for his dead mother-in-law, according to authorities.
Trump and his allies have filed more than 50 lawsuits challenging election results in the states targeted by Brooks and other House Republicans, but almost all have been withdrawn or dismissed, including twice by the U..S. Supreme Court.
For an objection filed at the Jan. 6 joint session to proceed, at least one member of the Senate must also sign the request.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told Senate Republicans not to sign on to a protest. U.S Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said this week that an effort to block the election results "would go down like a shot dog" and doesn't make sense "when you know what the ultimate outcome is gonna be."
Boebert, 34, defeated U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Cortez Republican, in her first run for office in the June 30 primary and won election in November against former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, a Steamboat Springs Democrat. The 3rd CD covers the Western Slope, Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley in Southern Colorado.
This developing story has been updated.
