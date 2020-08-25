Time in the campaign season might be running short, but better late than never for President Trump to embrace U.S. House candidate Lauren Boebert.
The Republican gun activist on the November ballot in Congressional District 3 said Tuesday morning she has been invited by the president to attend his Republican National Convention speech Thursday night at the White House.
Trump endorsed incumbent Scott Tipton in the June primary, but Boebert unseated the five-term lawmaker from Cortez. She faces Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, who lost to Tipton two years ago.
“It is an absolute honor to be chosen as one of President Trump’s guests at this important event,” Boebert said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I look forward to spending time at the White House and listening in person as President Trump makes his case for reelection. The Trump administration certainly delivered in a big way for us on the Jordan Cove Pipeline and moving the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction.”
Boebert has supported Trump and his policies throughout the campaign. She was a guest of Trump's at his Mount Rushmore address in July.
Boebert will be headed to D.C. on Wednesday, her campaign told Colorado Politics.
Boebert and Bush are scheduled to talk to the Colorado Water Congress' virtual annual meeting Thursday at noon. Previous to Thursday, Boebert's campaign asked to send a prerecorded video with submitted questions, instead of being live online.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, the Democratic nominee to face Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner, also asked to make a pre-taped speech at the club's meeting Tuesday rather than answer questions live online.
