The three candidates hoping to deny Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn an eighth term discussed their proposals to revive the economy, improve the public's opinion of Congress and keep the Space Force headquartered in the Pikes Peak region in a virtual debate Monday night.
Lamborn's challengers agreed on little except that it's time for voters to retire Lamborn, who skipped the debate, though the chances of that happening are slim in the heavily Republican 5th Congressional District.
The candidates who did show up for the half-hour debate sponsored by KKTV were Democrat Jillian Freeland, Libertarian Ed Duffett and Unity Party nominee Rebecca Keltie. The forum, held on the Zoom platform and streamed on the TV station's website and Facebook page, was moderated by morning anchor Adam Atchison.
Asked how the state can get its economy moving in the wake of pandemic-related restrictions, Duffett and Keltie said it's time to open things up, while Freeland said that battling COVID-19 might be a longer-term proposition.
"The last thing I would want to do is grow more government subsidies and, basically, give-aways," said Duffett. "The one thing I would do is open up the economy." He added that the economy "should never have been closed."
Keltie sounded a nearly identical note.
"It’s time to go forward, we have been shut down too long," she said. "We are damaging Americans' economic health over the few who have risk."
She said the country has figured out how to protect those most vulnerable to the new coronavirus and doesn't need to penalize everyone else.
"We need to let those who are healthy go forth and reboot our economy, reboot our country, and the rest of us who need to be safe can stay home."
Freeland credited Colorado officials for demonstrating "incredible leadership" and said one of the reasons the state has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection is because of the mask requirement.
"This is going to be a long-term problem; we have to take a long-term approach," she said. "While I fully respect personal freedoms, I also recognize that the science says we can take simple steps to prevent the spread of this disease."
All three agreed that the Space Force's temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs should remain.
As far as boosting the public's perception of Congress, the minor-party candidates said electing people who aren't Democrats or Republicans will do the trick, but Freeland said doing a better job representing constituents is what it will take.
"If you're a representative, that means you work for more than the people who belong to your party, unlike the current congressman, Mr. Lamborn," she said. "I believe it is the job of a representative to be responsible and accountable to the people in his district The includes showing up to debates and town halls."
Lamborn, who hasn't attended a general election debate for more than a decade, didn't respond to a request for comment.
Ballots start going out Oct. 9 and are due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.