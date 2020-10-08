If Colorado did not already have a rivalry with Minnesota before Wednesday, it does now.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet volunteered Coloradans to capture the title for highest voter turnout from the reigning champions in the Land of 10,000 lakes.
“In the last election Colorado came in second in voter turnout. We don't like coming in second in Colorado,” said Bennet, standing in front of Pike’s Peak in a video posted to Twitter. “And so I’ve challenged my friend and colleague, [U.S. Sen.] Amy Klobuchar, this year. Minnesota came in first last time. Colorado’s coming first in 2020.”
Of the voting-eligible population in 2018, 61.4% cast ballots in Colorado. That compared to 64.2% for Minnesota. (Wisconsin tied Colorado’s turnout rate.) In the previous presidential election, Minnesota again led, with Maine, New Hampshire and Colorado trailing.
Klobuchar, D-Minn., responded shortly afterward with a braggadocious video of her own.
“Hey, Michael, challenge accepted. But I think you are going to truly regret challenging me and the great state of Minnesota,” she said. “That’s because we have such a proud history of significant engagement. We have led the nation in voter turnout in eight of the last nine presidential elections. I think that officially makes us a dynasty.”
She continued by complimenting Colorado’s vote-by-mail system and its “great secretary of state,” referring to Jena Griswold, but believed that Minnesota’s alleged dynasty would “come out on top again.”
The two decided they would toast the winner with a craft beer from the victorious state. “I know again you’ve got some good stuff going on there in Colorado,” Klobuchar allowed, a nod to the 1.5 million barrels of craft beer produced in the state. Minnesota, by contrast, lost that contest, producing only 645,000 barrels.
Bennet and Klobuchar were competitors in another friendly matchup this year: both of them sought the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.