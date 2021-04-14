Colorado Democratic icon Ken Salazar may have another chapter in his storied career, if well-traveled rumors out of Washington pan out.
The Biden administration is considering the former senator from Colorado (and Obama Cabinet member) Ken Salazar as ambassador to Mexico, according to Axios national reporter Hans Nichols, co-author of the weekly Sneak Peek newsletter.
The article doesn't cite a source. Colorado Politics has not yet reached Salazar to confirm the news.
Nichols quoted White House press secretary Jen Psaki from Monday when she said the president "has not made the decision about the vast majority of his ambassadorial nominations."
Salazar would be a logical choice, given his ties to the administration. He served as chair of Biden's Latino Leadership Committee during the campaign. He also was expected to serve on Hillary Clinton's presidential transition team after the 2016 election.
“Joe Biden understands the Latino community is a keystone to our democracy and future prosperity of the United States," Salazar said at the time. "We are proud to stand with him to end the Trump Administration assault on the more than 60 million Latinos across the nation, and to usher in a more just and prosperous nation for all Americans.”
President Trump had a fractious relationship with the U.S.'s southern neighbor, promising to build a border wall that Mexico would pay for.
If true, Salazar would follow Christopher Landau, who held the post from March 2019 to the end of the administration, though he listed as a Trump consideration for the Supreme Court last year.
Salazar, 66, served as interior secretary for President Obama during the administration's first term, departing in 2013 to join the Denver office law firm WilmerHale.
His service to Colorado began when he was the legal counsel to then-Gov. Roy Romer in 1986, and was promoted to director of the Department of Natural Resources in 1990.
Salazar served as Colorado's attorney general before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004. After working on the campaign, Salazar stepped down from the Senate to join the Obama's cabinet, which led to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper appointing his former chief of the staff (in the Denver mayor's office), Michael Bennet, to the opening.
Hickenlooper joined Bennet as Colorado's junior senator in January.
