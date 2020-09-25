Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is scheduled to be among officials and conservation advocates taking part in a series of virtual discussions Saturday sponsored by the Biden campaign to mark National Public Lands Day.

Salazar, who also served as Colorado's attorney general and in the U.S. Senate, is set to join Sally Jewell, his successor as interior secretary in the Obama cabinet, to talk about the future of public lands in a talk moderated by National Wildlife Federation Action Fund CEO Collin O’Mara, the Biden campaign said in a release.

The online event, dubbed a virtual celebration, is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday on the Zoom teleconference platform, hosted by skier, mountaineer and environmental activist Caroline Gleich. Sign up here for a link.

Also on tap during the hour-long forum will be a discussion between U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, New Mexico's Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, about how they've campaigned on public lands policy. The talk will be moderated by Jenn Ridder, the Biden campaign's states director and Gov. Jared Polis' 2018 campaign manager.

Held on the fourth Saturday of September, National Public Lands Day was first established in 1994 by the National Environmental Education Foundation. In 2016, Colorado became the first state to establish its own holiday to celebrate public lands, held annually on the third Saturday in May.