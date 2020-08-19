Matthew Karzen, an unaffiliated candidate for district attorney for the 14th Judicial District in Grand, Moffat and Routt counties, qualified for the ballot via petition signatures Wednesday.
He is the only candidate in the race.
He needed at least 560 valid signatures from registered voters, and the Secretary of State's Office verified 782.
Karzen was appointed interim district attorney by Gov. Jared Polis last year, when Brett Barkey resigned to pursue other opportunities after he mounted an unsuccessful run for state treasurer in 2018. Karzen was his assistant DA.
The Secretary of State's Office said Wednesday that Eric Mulder, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors in District F, and Tami Young in District M, came up short in the 250 signatures they each needed to make the ballot.
Mulder submitted 157, and Young submitted 181, valid signatures.
