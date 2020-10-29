A federal judge has denied a conservative advocacy group’s request to halt campaign finance investigations against committees that advocate for or against ballot initiatives.
Colorado law requires organizations whose major purpose is campaigning on ballot initiatives to register an issue committee if they have accepted or expended more than $200. Committees that accept or spend more than $5,000 in an election cycle must also disclose their donors and the nature of their spending. Below that amount, they are known as small-scale issue committees.
The Colorado Union of Taxpayers and the Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition filed a federal complaint on Sept. 11 claiming the registration requirement was unconstitutional, and that the First Amendment “gives all Americans the right to speak freely on matters of public concern without obtaining government blessing or fearing government penalty.”
CUT was founded in 1976, and has rated bills and scored legislators for their favorability to taxpayers and businesses. CUT also has a candidate pledge that asks legislators to uphold the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, limit government spending and privatize government functions.
The Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition started in January 2019 to oppose the introduction of gray wolves into the state, which is a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative this year. The coalition was not part of the request for a temporary injunction.
CUT wrote in its federal complaint that it “plans to speak about, oppose, and support” various ballot measures, including the proposed state income tax reduction and the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact referendum. The group indicated it also “wanted” to speak about Proposition CC in 2019, but “the vagueness and uncertainty of Colorado’s campaign finance laws, the burdens of registering and reporting as an issue committee, and the potential consequences of non-compliance with the campaign finance regime deterred CUT from doing so.”
The request for a preliminary injunction sought to prevent Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office from accepting or investigating any campaign finance complaints about small-scale issue committees, and halt investigations of committees' failures to disclose donors and expenditures above “the arbitrary $5000 threshold.”
Responding on behalf of Griswold and state elections director Judd Choate, Attorney General Phil Weiser wrote that the public’s interest in maintaining campaign finance enforcement outweighed an ill-defined allegation of harm. The brief characterized CUT’s lawsuit as attempting to nullify campaign finance enforcement, and called the burden to register as a small committee “nearly nonexistent.”
In an Oct. 27 order denying the injunction, U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello was skeptical of CUT’s argument that it would have to choose between complying with the Fair Campaign Practices Act and steering away from ballot issue advocacy altogether.
“CUT has long been aware of Colorado’s issue-committee registration requirements and their impact on CUT’s activities,” she wrote. “Nevertheless, it waited until the eve of the 2020 election to bring this action. This delay suggests a manufactured urgency rather than a true threat of irreparable harm.”
The group countered it had waited until the relevant measures qualified for the ballot, and then needed “a reasonable amount of time to find a lawyer.” CUT admitted in its court filings that it had already spent $3,500 during this election cycle, and could face a penalty for failure to register.
"Our core argument is that the government shouldn't be deciding who gets to speak out about ballot issues and who doesn't," said Daniel E. Burrows, attorney for CUT. "We're confident that, once the judge gets to the meat of the lawsuit, she will agree that it's un-American to make ordinary citizens get approval from the Secretary of State before they're allowed to have a voice on important issues of public policy."
The state disclosed that registered committees have collected more than $30 million in contributions for general election ballot issue advocacy. Stephen Bouey, the campaign finance/operations support manager for Griswold's office, submitted a statement describing how issue committees tended to spend less than $5,000 or substantially more than $5,000, in his analysis. He called it a "hockey stick" pattern.
As of Sept. 30, small-scale issue committees, which comprise three-quarters of all issue committees, were responsible for only 0.1% of spending, the state reported.
The case is Colorado Union of Taxpayers et al. v. Griswold et al.
