Jill Biden, the wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, returns to Colorado Friday afternoon for a virtual visit to discuss her husband's economic recovery plans.

Biden is scheduled to take a virtual tour of the Pipefitters Local 208 Training Facility in Denver before participating in a discussion about her husband's plans to create jobs and raise wages for working families with U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and state Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. Gary Arnold, the union's business manager, is also set to take part.

Biden made four virtual stops in Colorado in May, when she talked with the owner and employees at the iconic Tamales by La Casita in North Denver, held an online organizing event with U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, and met with military families in the Colorado Springs area.

Publicly available polling shows Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in Colorado by double-digit margins, and national election forecasters are predicting the state's nine electoral votes will land in the Democratic column, like they did in each of the last three presidential elections.

“Coloradans won't forget Trump's inability to lead our country during this pandemic, and this fall they will have the opportunity to make a change and send Joe Biden to the White House," a Biden campaign spokesman told Colorado Politics ahead of Jill Biden's event.

The Trump campaign, however, maintains Colorado is still a swing state this year, and its extensive field and volunteer operation earlier this week posted the campaign's 2 millionth contact with Colorado voters.

“Joe Biden’s full-fledged support of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar’s radical economic agenda would kill jobs, raise taxes and crush Colorado’s booming energy sector," Trump Victory spokesman Andres Malave said in a statement.

"Joe Biden is out of touch with blue collar Coloradans that are enjoying keeping more money in their pockets thanks to President Trump’s Tax Cuts & Jobs Act. The Centennial State can count on President Trump to continue to deliver results that built the strongest economy and puts the American worker first.”

Members of the public who want to participate in Biden's visit Friday must RSVP here.

Jill Biden visited Denver in person in January for a fundraiser, and in February her husband attended a fundraiser at the Denver home of former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar. Earlier this month, Biden named Salazar a co-chair of a national committee created to engage Latino communities.