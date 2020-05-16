Jill Biden is hitting the virtual campaign trail in Colorado next week.

The wife of former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be visiting the state Tuesday in a series of virtual events aimed at recreating traditional campaign stops.

Biden plans to visit a landmark North Denver restaurant, meet with Latina business leaders, hold an organizing event with leading Colorado politicians and talk with military families — all using videoconferencing platforms, her husband's campaign told Colorado Politics.

Recent polling has shown Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump among Colorado voters by double-digit margins. Biden finished second in Colorado's March 3 Democratic presidential primary, behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to a schedule provided by the campaign, Jill Biden will attend a private meet and greet at 12:15 p.m. on May 19 at iconic political gathering place Tamales by La Casita Restaurant.

Members of the public can participate in her next virtual stop, a Charla con Biden at 1:15 p.m. with Latina business leaders. Those interested in attending must RSVP here.

Biden is holding a virtual organizing event with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow at 2:30 p.m. The public can attend but must first RSVP here.

Her online visit to Colorado wraps up at 3:45 p.m. with a virtual roundtable with military families in Colorado Springs.

The Biden campaign has been ramping up its digital operations in recent weeks, including a glitch-plagued rally headlined by Joe Biden that was supposedly taking place in a virtual Tampa, Fla., but was actually streamed over YouTube.

In the last week, without leaving her Delaware home, Jill Biden made a series of virtual visits to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona like the ones she's booked for Colorado.

Tuesday will mark Jill Biden's second campaign stop in Colorado this cycle. She visited Denver in the flesh for a fundraiser in January. In February, her husband appeared at a fundraiser at the Denver home of former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar.