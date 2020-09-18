Jill Biden made a virtual campaign stop in Colorado on Friday to talk with working mothers about the challenges they're facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You’re finding ways to ensure your kids have what they need, and you’re not alone," Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said during the 45-minute Zoom teleconference with four Coloradans.

"Joe knows that the best policies don't come from politics, they come from listening to parents like you. And so that's why I'm here today, to listen to you, to better understand what communities across this country need.”

During the discussion moderated by state Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, Biden heard from Colorado Springs resident Crystal Jennings, who was recently furloughed due to the pandemic; Boulder attorney Madeline Cohen, who has been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms since coming down with the disease in March; and Highlands Ranch resident Darien Wilson, a candidate for Douglas County commissioner

It was Biden's third virtual visit to the state since her husband sewed up the nomination this spring.

“I can say without a doubt that moms are working even harder than normal both at home and then their careers in the face of COVID,” said Jennings, who has three children ranging from a seventh grader to a college student, making for a packed house "all day, every day."

"This included finding adequate space and technological equipment for each of us to continue with school, and work requirements," she said. "My children vary greatly in their educational needs. Many of the support services we rely on came to a halt, which greatly impacted learning outcomes for my children.”

Gonzales-Gutierrez, who has three children in elementary school, said she's become more appreciative of how hard teachers work because of all the additional roles parents have had to take on while working full-time.

“I'm very well aware of the challenges that many of us are facing in this time, but I know that I am actually very fortunate in the fact that I am able to work from my home, and that there are many families out there in our country that are faced with additional obstacles," she said.

Biden, who taught English at a community college while her husband was vice president, said parents and teachers are used to rising to the challenge.

"Our communities are using every ounce of care and creativity to get through this because parents and educators, that’s what we do, right?" she said. "We find ways to make something out of nothing, to see beauty in challenges, to mentor and guide children even in chaos. Across this country, Americans in all walks of life are putting their shoulders back, fighting for each other. We haven’t given up. We just need leadership worthy of our nation, worthy of you."

The pandemic has "shined this bright light on systemic inequities in our education system," she said. "We need to identify best practices to address those gaps and provide the funding to implement them. When Joe is president, he and Vice President Kamala Harris are going to make sure that we do all those things."

A spokesman for the Trump Victory campaign said that Biden's virtual visit was meant to distract from the Democratic nominees' policies.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are betting on Dr. Jill Biden to cover for their job-killing agenda that would leave thousands of hard working Colorado moms behind," said Keith Schipper, in a statement. "Meanwhile, President Trump has delivered critical funding and resources to help working Coloradans in this time of need and continue the Greatest American Comeback in history.”