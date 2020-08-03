Secretary of State Jena Griswold will lead a call-in discussion with older voters Monday at 10 a.m., the AARP said.
The call-in number is 877-229-8493 followed by the PIN number 14181
"AARP is fighting to protect the 50-plus and making sure your voice is heard on the issues that matter – protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices, and advocating to help ensure you can vote safely from home or in-person," AARP said in a media advisory. "Secretary of State Jena Griswold will talk about the importance of voting, how to easily register to vote, and the integrity and safety of Colorado’s mail-in ballot system."
Griswold is a Democrat who was elected in 2018, and she joins Republican Heida Ganahl, the University of Colorado regent at-large, as the only women elected statewide.
