The Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, a multi-denominational political advocacy group, will talk to reporters Thursday about a letter signed this week by 125 religious leaders opposed to Proposition 115, the 22-week abortion ban on the November ballot.
“It has long been the case that some of the most vocal supporters of abortion bans in the United States are religious leaders,” the letter states. “As faith leaders rooted in our vision of a better and more just world, we cannot remain silent when politicians and groups attempt to infringe upon the inherent rights of others, especially when they use their interpretation of their religion as justification to do so.”
Colorado is one of seven states that doesn't put a gestational limit on when a woman can get an abortion.
Giuliana Day, a primary sponsor of Prop 115, told Colorado Politics last month that it is a reasonable ask. “We are not going to try to restrict abortion," she said. "At 22 weeks, a baby feels pain. Abortion at 5½ months is too extreme.”
The letter released by the Interfaith alliance and its signatories follows:
We, the undersigned faith leaders, reflecting a rich diversity of faith traditions in Colorado, stand in unified opposition to Proposition 115. The measure, which will appear on this November's statewide ballot, seeks to ban abortions later in pregnancy. It would allow politics to dictate personal health decisions that should be made by a woman and her family in consultation with her healthcare providers.
As religious leaders, we often counsel people through the complex, difficult, and emotionally fraught decision to terminate a pregnancy. We know firsthand that these situations are never simple. We believe that women and families in these situations must be met with grace and compassion, especially when they're already facing extraordinarily painful and difficult decisions.
One of the most troubling aspects of Proposition 115 is that it is a one-size-fits-all mandate, making no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest, lethal fetal diagnosis, or the health of the woman. It does not account for the medical advice of doctors nor for the autonomy of the woman to make a deeply personal decision regarding her body and her health.
It has long been the case that some of the most vocal supporters of abortion bans in the United States are religious leaders. Together, with the shared values rooted in our various faith traditions, we stand for the rights, dignity, and liberty of women. We also stand alongside the majority of Colorado voters who have struck down three similar attempts to ban abortion in our state over the last twelve years.
Finally, we must acknowledge the plain fact that research has shown that bans on abortion do not reduce the number of overall abortions. They simply make it more difficult and dangerous for women to access the care they need. We believe that everyone deserves access to safe, legal healthcare.
We therefore urge those who call Colorado their home to vote “NO” on Proposition 115 in November. As faith leaders rooted in our vision of a better and more just world, we cannot remain silent when politicians and groups attempt to infringe upon the inherent rights of others, especially when they use their interpretation of their religion as justification to do so. Please join us in striking down this measure and preserving the reproductive liberty of the citizens of Colorado.
Together in this,
- Rev. Dr. Brian Henderson, First Baptist Church of Denver
- Rev. Christopher Gilmore, Sixth Avenue United Church of Christ
- Rev. Nadia Bolz-Webber
- Pastor Jeana Pynes
- Rabbi Sara Gilbert
- Dr. Nabeeh Hasan, Colorado Muslim Speakers Bureau
- Rev. Sondra Tilsley
- Rev. Dr. Stephan Papa, Minister Emeritus, First Universalist Church Denver
- Rev. Tawana Davis, Soul 2 Soul Sisters
- Rev. Thandiwe Dale-Ferguson
- Rabbi Fred Greene, Congregation Har HaShem, Boulder
- Rev. Rebecca K. Poos
- Rev. Lea Alvarado
- Rev. Tamara Boynton, UCC
- Fr. Michael J. Nicosia, Regional Vicar, Ecumenical Catholic Communion
- Rev. Amy Petré Hill, Mountain View United Church of Aurora
- Rabbi Steven Foster, Rabbi Emeritus, Congregation Emanuel
- Hal Chorpenning
- Rev. Mollie Landers Hatt, Lakewood United Church of Christ
- Rev. Selena Wright
- Rabbi Deborah Ruth Bronstein
- Rev. Simon Shadowlight
- Rev. Norman L. Bouchard
- Rev. Dr. Dawn Riley Duval, Soul 2 Soul Sisters
- Rev. Roger Butts, Community Minister, All Souls Church Colorado Springs
- Rev. Dana S Hughes
- Rev. Annie Arnoldy, UMC
- Father Scott Jenkins
- Rabbi Eliot Baskin
- Rev. Jane Anne Ferguson, Plymouth Congregational, United Church of Christ
- Joe Megeath
- Rev. Ruth Rinehart, JUUST Living Intentional Recovery Community
- Rev. Amanda Henderson
- Rev. Jane Reina, Mary of Magdala, Fort Collins
- Rev. Ben Konecny, First Congregational Church, Greeley
- Rev. Morgan C Fletcher, Juniper Formation
- Rev. Brian Rossbert
- Rev. Laura Rossbert
- Rev. Wayne A. Laws, United Church of Christ
- Iman Jodeh
- Tracy Hughes, United Church of Christ
- Rev. Clover Beal, Montview Boulevard Presbyterian
- Nicole Lamarche
- Rev. Heather Haginduff, United Church of Christ Ordained Clergy
- Rev. Gregory G Garland, United Church of Christ
- Rabbi Joseph R. Black, Temple Emanuel Denver
- Rev. Jerry Herships
- Rabbi Adam Morris, Temple Micah
- Rabbi Jamie Arnold
- Rev. Dr. Jenny Whitcher, Juniper Formation, United Church of Christ
- Rev. Dr. Nori Rost, All Souls UU Church
- Dr. Melanie Rosa, First United Methodist Church
- Rev. Claudia Aguilar Rubalcava, First Mennonite Church
- Rabbi Emily Hyatt
- Rev. Bradley Laurvick
- Rev. Dr. Jennifer S. Leath, Campbell Chapel AME Church
- Rev. Jane E. Vennard, United Church of Christ
- Rabbi Rachel Kobrin, Congregation Rodef Shalom
- Rabbi Stephen Booth-Nadav
- James Evans-Ortiz, MCCR
- Rabbi Iah Pillsbury, Temple Beit Torah
- Rev. Clare Twomey, Vista Grande, UCC
- Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding
- Kelly Dignan
- Rabbi Birdie Becker
- Rev. Christina Braudaway-Bauman, First Congregational Church UCC, Boulder
- Rev. Dr. Stuart C. Haskins, Minister Emeritus, First Plymouth Church UCC
- Judy Lounsberry
- Rev. Melissa St. Clair, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
- Rev. Asher O'Callaghan, Highlands Lutheran Church
- Rev. Stephanie Kidwell, Mt. View UMC-Boulder
- Rev. Louise Westfall
- Rabbi Julian Cook
- Dr. Melanie Rosa, First United Methodist Church Fort Collins
- Rev. Samuel J. Lopez, Amazing Love Sanctuary
- Chaplain William Malling
- Rev. David P Bahr, Park Hill Congregational UCC
- Rev. Mike Morran
- Rev. Dr. Thomas L. Hall, Retired United Church of Christ
- Jeff Ader, Temple Beit Torah
- Rev. Sandy Blake, Episcopal Diocese of Colorado
- Rev. Lisa A Petty
- Rev. Dr. Lee Berg, Washington Park UCC
- Rev. Jessica Rooks, Mountain Sky Conference, United Methodist Church
- Rev. Corbin Tobey-Davis
- Rev. Marta Fioriti
- Rev. Jeni Hiett Umble, Living Light of Peace, Arvada
- Rev. Dr. Craig Whitcher, United Church of Christ
- Rev. Dana Lightsey, Unitarian Universalist Church of Boulder
- Kathy Escobar
- Rev. Valerie Jackson, Cameron United Methodist Church
- Rev. Allyson Sawtell, United Church of Christ
- Rabbi Rick Rheins
- Rabbi Salomon Gruenwald, Congregation HEA
- Rev. Dr. Jonathan B. Hall, First Christian Church (DOC)
- Rev. Vern Rempel, Beloved Community Mennonite Church
- Shamika Goddard
- Rev. Curtis Preston, Lakewood United Church of Christ
- Rev. Jenny Shultz-Thomas, First Plymouth UCC
- Eric Banner
- Rev. Dr. Phil Campbell (ret.)
- Rev. Nancy True
- Rev. Dr. Jacque Franklin, First Congregational Church Colorado Springs
- Rev. Wendy Williams
- Rev. Ahriana Platten, Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies
- Katherine Newell, MDiv, The Faith Space
- Rev. Emily Flemming, First United Methodist Church Windsor
- Rev. Katie Kandarian-Morris, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Durango
- Rev. Dr James Fouther
- Rev. Gretchen Haley, Foothills Unitarian Church
- Rev. Peter Sawtell, United Church of Christ
- Rabbi Bruce Dollin
- Rabbi Daniel A. Roberts
- Rabbi Sandra Cohen
