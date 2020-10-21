The Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, the coalition of faith leaders, will look at the issue of race embedded in many of Colorado's 11 ballot questions this year.
The program, from 4:30-6 p.m, is called Race on the Ballot: Using a Racial Equity Lens to Inform Your Vote.
"Chances are, you've received your ballot in the mail, and you may be wondering how the many ballot measures you're being asked to vote on will impact marginalized communities and our ongoing work to make Colorado a more just place to live for people of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds," the alliance said in an email to its members across the state Tuesday evening.
"This event features an expert panel and plenty of resources to help inform and empower you in understanding how to make the most of your vote during this crucial time for our state and our nation."
Register for the online program by clicking here.
The program also is sponsored by ProgressNow Colorado, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, Scott UMC, The Mountain Sky Conference of The United Methodist Church, Sacred Stones Ministries, Showing Up for Racial Justice Denver, Emancipation Theater Co., the Curious Theatre Co. and Cameron United Methodist.
