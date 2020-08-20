Sitting at my computer at home this week was nothing like the parking lot of Invesco Field at Mile High 12 years ago this summer.
Barack Obama strutted through the faux Greek columns in what normally would be the 50-yard line as a man with the world before him as 75,000 in the stadium and perhaps 10,000 more outside cheered wildly.
He said his thank-yous, including “.. to the next vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, I thank you.”
Obama spoke first of the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, when he gave the keynote speech for John Kerry. It was Obama the party turned to, after Kerry came up short against a different battle-scarred incumbent, George W. Bush.
“Four years ago, I stood before you and told you my story, of the brief union between a young man from Kenya and a young woman from Kansas who weren't well-off or well-known, but shared a belief that in America their son could achieve whatever he put his mind to,” the future president said.
“It is that promise that's always set this country apart, that through hard work and sacrifice each of us can pursue our individual dreams, but still come together as one American family, to ensure that the next generation can pursue their dreams, as well.”
Conventions in my lifetime have been anticlimactic, other than the Democrats in Chicago in '68, when I was 5 and understood playground politics better than I do now. Denver delivered, however.
Republicans tried to use Obama’s soaring oratory against him, you recall — his teleprompter, his speech writer, his sizable celebrity — then Sarah Palin put lipstick on a pit bull and helped turn conservative politics into reality TV.
The Democratic National Convention this week feels like just another price America has had to pay for the global pandemic.
Politics has been entertainment for quite some time, and Democrats this week gamely referred to history’s first virtual nominating convention as a “show.”
Monday night, Michelle Obama spoke from her home and she spoke from her heart:
“If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will, if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope for ending this chaos, we’ve got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” the former first lady said. “I know Joe. He’s a profoundly decent man guided by faith.”
She added, in these times of death, “Joe knows the anguish of sitting at a table with an empty chair … . His life is a testament to getting back up.”
The former first lady made a passing reference to the Aurora theater shooting in 2012 that left a dozen people dead and 70 wounded. She mentioned broadly, perhaps, the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain in Aurora last year and school shootings elevated to a national crisis by Columbine High School in Jefferson County.
“Joe Biden wants all our kids, no matter what they look like, to be able to walk out the door without worrying about being harassed or arrested or killed,” Michelle Obama said. “He wants all of our kids to be able to go to a movie or a math class without being afraid of getting shot.”
Barack Obama spoke next to last Wednesday night, at his request, to provide the limelight to Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to take her spot on a major party's ticket for the White House. And it was state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver singing the praises of who Harris stands for in the video tribute that welcomed Harris to the virtual stage.
Harris spoke of her mother, an immigrant, like Harris' father.
"She pushed us to see a world beyond ourself," Harris said.
Republicans take their convention shot next week. Never one to yield the stage, Trump's fundraising team sent an email to supporters Monday afternoon appraising the first night’s lineup of speakers: “Crazy Bernie, Michelle Obama, failed presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, Fredo’s brother: Andrew Cuomo, and Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer.”
At least that felt like a WWE Big Event.
Democrats made an unforced tactical error that cast shadows of 2016 on Tuesday night, and one that could reverberate across Colorado's political electorate, at a time when maintaining focus and energy in this pandemic landscape is a voyage of discovery.
This convention had no shortage of strong women and women of color. Limiting U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to 90 seconds to nominate Sanders Tuesday night, however, was a mistake. My mind went to Obama in Boston in 2004.
“AOC is a role model for young women on how to stand up for oneself against bullies, no matter how powerful they appear to be,” Zenaida Huerta, a Sanders delegate and party activist from Los Angeles, told The Washington Post. “AOC deserves a meaningful amount of time to address the young women she inspires. I look forward to nominating her for president someday.”
At a future convention in another big city, maybe Denver, a woman of color will walk through past those columns as the nominee. It's just a matter of time.
