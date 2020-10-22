We’re past deciding time, and I doubt there are enough deciders left to sway to make a difference on Election Day this year.
The clock is the enemy of President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, and every second Republicans spend talking about Hunter Biden is less time they have to make the case to keep running the country.
The younger Biden is not on the ballot, and I doubt he will have a job in the White House with an unusual security clearance, unlike another president's child.
Trump and Gardner need a game changer, and a laptop of dubious provenance won't cover the deep deficits in popular opinion that’s barely budged in months. The president spent Tuesday afternoon plotting and tweeting about his revenge on "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, only serving to steer viewers to what promises to be a damaging interview for him, a little more than a week out. It certainly filled in my Sunday night plans.
More troubling for the right, a statewide poll Sunday showed only 2% of likely Colorado voters are undecided on their choice for president, and 4% in the Senate race.
"When there is 2% undecided, there ain’t a lot to win," pollster Rick Ridder told me in an email exchange Tuesday night.
With the polling and voter enthusiasm living largely on the left, the last grains in the hourglass are almost gone.
On the radio the other day, I compared Trump's constant badmouthing of mail ballots to telling a gross story at the dinner table. It doesn't help.
Consider this: Jefferson is probably Colorado's swingiest of swing counties, critical to both parties. In the first week after ballots went out, Democrats returned 41,623. Unaffiliated voters: 35,443.
Republicans? Try on a svelte 20,324. That doesn't mean they won't vote, but it means they're not jacked up to do it.
In 2014, Gardner was a gamer to the end against Democratic Sen. Mark Udall, a lethargic incumbent who, like Hillary Clinton two years later, seemed to take the outcome for granted. Gardner had hunger.
On Sept. 2-4 that year, NBC News/Marist Poll had Udall up 48% to 40% with registered voters. The No. 1 song on the radio was Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” and that’s just what Gardner did.
By Sept. 10-15, Quinnipiac University pollsters found an opposite script: Gardner 48, Udall 40. Gardner was up in most polls, if only slightly, the rest of the way. The day before the election, Quinnipiac had Gardner up by 2, and he won, indeed, by 2.
The signs were there to be read, if you were willing to believe them. Fervor matters, and Gardner had fervor the first time he ran for Senate.
The Cook Political Report moved 11 U.S. Houses to the left Wednesday. Sen. Ted Cruz, no less, has predicted a "bloodbath of Watergate proportions." That's fervor.
In the Republican primary for Senate six years ago, 338,324 votes were cast for the lone candidate, Gardner. In the Democratic primary, 213,746 bothered to return a ballot for Udall.
The election that November was decided by a difference of 39,688 votes.
A year later, soon after she got in the race for president, Clinton was upstaged by former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb when she made her first stop in Denver. Having covered her rally in Pueblo and one by Trump in the same town, it wasn’t hard to see: Trump had fervor, Hillary didn't. She still won Colorado by 5 points.
Trump hasn’t campaigned in Colorado since February.
“We love Colorado, most beautiful place,” he said at the Broadmoor World Arena. “And I’m thrilled to be back in Colorado Springs. I’ve spent a lot of time here over the years. Beautiful place, beneath the majestic peaks, that’s true, of the Rocky Mountains with thousands of terrific, hardworking, great American patriots.”
Trump flirted with and later awarded Colorado Springs the headquarters of his Space Command, a benefit to Gardner but a political plum the transactional president might wish now he had awarded to Florida.
The race is virtually tied in the Sunshine State, which hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1994. If Trump fumbles Florida, election night is over; he can’t replace those 29 Electoral College votes anywhere on this year’s map. And next door, Georgia and its 16 Electoral College votes are in the toss-up category for the first time in half a century.
Likewise, Gardner has to flip the Front Range. Hickenlooper, in two runs for governor, used this urban strategy to overpower worthy Republicans, while writing off the sparsely populated, deeply conservative rural regions.
In a debate this year, he accused Gardner of not liking Denver and Boulder. Hickenlooper was, in effect, the governor of Denver and Boulder. (H/T Kelly Maher of Caucus Room).
If Hickenlooper wins, I predict that in six years he will be called into a primary by a younger, more progressive Democrat. Hickenlooper will be 74 then.
His time is slipping away, too, as the state moves steadily to the left and leaves moderates like him behind.
We have less than two weeks before this election, but the fullness of time is not the ally of this moment.
