The power struggle to fill the seat of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg six weeks before a president is elected lays bare the chest of democracy to the sword of partisanship. That this feels normal is the saddest thing of all.
Colorado's U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, is in a no-win situation. If he chooses to side with President Trump and hustle through a nominee to seat a conservative court for a generation, he can officially kiss his seat in the Senate goodbye.
On the other hand, if he breaks with Trump, and somehow the Republican base splits from him ... well, I'll believe that when I see it. Conservatives won't like it, but they would like "Sen. John Hickenlooper" next year even less.
Gardner might not pick up acolytes among moderate Democrats for a profile in courage, but he certainly can't afford to lose any of the moderate unaffiliated voters he has by looking like a political hypocrite in a state trending blue.
Rarely is there an incumbent with so few good choices.
Gardner is still a young man in political years, a spry 46, five years younger than Hickenlooper was when he started his political career and people called him boyish.
Murmurs on the wind say Gardner could be a GOP nominee for governor soon enough, should he leave Washington by choice or by vote.
If there's a more centrist incarnation of the GOP coming, one that embraces moderates like Cole Wist and George Brauchler — one that would have embraced Walker Stapleton before he tracked right to embrace Trump — that might be the Republican Party that needs Gardner at its helm.
The GOP embraced Gardner in 2016, when he said, “Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American people deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court Justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come.”
This is the hour that defines Gardner — think Rahab in Jericho assisting the Israelites.
Republicans can do whatever they choose as long as they hold the majority in the Senate, and that's until at least Jan. 3. The GOP holds a 53-47 majority, and Vice President Mike Pence can break any 50-50 tie.
Other Republicans, like Gardner, are weighing where they stand in this political high wire act.
Their path to get it done is narrow, which only squeezes Gardner more.
The depth of GOP anxiety to replace a liberal justice with a Trump appointee is fueled by fear of a November outcome they won't like.
"Because we can" is the new bar. The White House ignores subpoenas, because it can. Donald Trump withholds his tax returns, because he can. We have 63 million doses of an anti-malaria drug on our hands, for the same reason.
McConnell held a seat open eight months before an election and 11 months, saying the people should decide. Now he says the people have already decided when they put Republicans in charge of the Senate and White House, so it's totally different.
The real reason he's doing it is because he can, an exercise in political power, just as he did when he reduced confirmation from a super majority to a simple majority in 2017 to clear the way for Coloradan Neil Gorsuch, who got the vote of Gardner, but not Colorado's Democratic senator, Michael Bennet.
Bennet warned about "lasting damage" to erase any need for bipartisanship in seating justices.
"Allowing the judiciary to become a pure extension of our partisan politics is precisely the outcome our founders feared," Bennet said at the time. "Moving forward, lifetime appointments to our highest court could become just another political exercise."
Gorsuch was confirmed on a partisan vote. A lot to the conservative causes will take any opportunity they can get to establish a firebreak against future progressive onslaughts, beyond reaping their own culture war spoils.
With reward comes risk, however. Republicans should be careful what they wish for.
If the backlash of raw politics lifts an expected blue wave higher, Democrats will take office with a mandate and the norms Republicans have shattered.
With Congress and the White House, they can claim Republicans two stolen seats left them no choice but to pack the court with more justices — appointed by Joe Biden.
It won't stop there, either. (It might not anyway.) How about imposing term limits on judges and justices, to undo Trump's legacy on the federal court?
You like your Electoral College and want to keep it? How about if big Democratic majorities and a compliant White House helped turn Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico into states? The votes for president are paltry, compared to four fat seats in the Senate, that assuredly would not be Democrats.
The 52-state movement is fueled by payback over what the left sees as GOP efforts at voter suppression, through photo ID laws, gerrymandering and in-person requirements. A tipping point is near.
Like I said, tread lightly, GOP.
Rather than ensure a thoughtful and wise jurist, we’ve reduced the question of the nation’s last stop to a partisan duel. Gardner should take a moment to feel the weight of the blade in his hand.
