I remember what I was thinking four years ago on election night.

"If he doesn't get us in a war or tank the economy, this will be entertaining," I thought.

After eight years of no-drama Obama, 46.1% of American voters were ready to be wowed, loud and proud, like a WrestleMania of politics and grievance.

Now the show appears to be over.

AP, major news orgs: Biden takes the White House, with record showing in Colorado Former Vice President Joe Biden was named president by a number of news organizations Saturday morning after a final push of ballot results in Pennsylvania appeared to put a comeback from President Donald Trump out of reach.

Fittingly enough, the Urban Dictionary's definition of the day on Tuesday was, "You're fired," a phrase Trump lifted from Vince McMahon, the commander in chief of professional wrestling. Make of that what you will.

One of the most engaging tweets of the campaign season, however, didn't come from the sitting president, but our own senator, Michael Bennet, when he was in the presidential race and promised to be less entertaining:

"If you elect me president, you won't have to think about me for two weeks at a time. ... So you can raise your kids and live your lives."

War and economy? The president went one for two. Stemming a global pandemic and firing Omarosa? One for two, again.

The first campaign event I went to this cycle was a watch party for Trump's reelection announcement on TV at a country church on the outskirts of Lakewood.

I sat in the first pew with the altar at my left and Sen. Cory Gardner's operative on my right.

The emcee was Weston Imer, the Jeffco kid who was a 12-year-old Trump surrogate in 2016.

"One of the things we want to focus on in this 2020 campaign is talking to your neighbors and saying, 'The president isn't that bad,'" he told the crowd of about 150 at Faith Baptist Church.

"So let's say you have a light Democrat and you want to talk to them about the president, don't come at it, like, 'The president is the greatest president in history' ... compared to George Washington and those other presidents, but make sure you hit on [that] the president is not that bad, because that's how we get across to those independent voters and the swing voters in this state."

Trump lost Colorado by 5 percentage points to Hillary Clinton and better than 13 to Biden.

The election ahead turned more about AOC and the Squad, firing Fauci, Sleepy Joe and calling the future vice president, Kamala Harris, the first woman of color in that position, a "monster" for being blunt.

Nearly half of Americans in key states still preferred the president rather than the overreaching left. That's something liberals should think about: Most of America is just not that into you.

This was the race Trump was supposed to lose, owing to all his scandals that only kept mounting, with impeachment, his tax returns, mysterious foreign debt, 235,000 dead Americans, pardoning Roger Stone and suckers-and-losers allegations still ahead.

Biden couldn't win it as much as Trump was losing it.

Colorado Republicans, on the other hand, have to do things differently. They're clearly not connecting. The best an overwrought party operative could do on Thursday night was argue that it could have been worse. That's a moral victory and Pyrrhic victory to say the GOP slipped only slightly deeper into its canyon in the statehouse, after getting clobbered at the top of the ticket.

Given its blue hue, Sleepy Joe hit the snooze button. His only visit was to meet privately with Democrats who had at least $500 to give his campaign.

Trump came once and teased us with a deal: the headquarters for Space Force if only Coloradans would love him.

He delivered, and Coloradans, as an electorate, didn't.

He bellowed wind mills kill bald eagles, and Gov. Jared Polis, the green energy goblin, whispered they don't.

A Biden presidency will only aid Colorado's move to the left: renewable energy, affordable health care, immigration reform and creating communities where public safety and racial justice can coexist.

There's also a matter of infrastructure, something where Colorado needs badly to catch up with growth and move forward on more highway lanes or more transit, in a blue state where taxpayers won't budge.

Trump took office four years ago promising to deliver $1 trillion in infrastructure improvements. His plan, as with his "beautiful" replacement for Obamacare, never materialized.

Last year he invited Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to the White House, and optimism and promises ensued. The three politicians doubled the pledge to $2 trillion for roads, bridges, power grids, water projects and broadband internet for communities that still don't have it.

“We did come to one agreement: That the agreement would be big and bold,” Pelosi said, leaving the White House.

They never agreed on how to pay for it, so they never did.

This year Democrats rolled infrastructure money into the next stimulus package, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would take care of infrastructure later, the same thing they say about preexisting conditions.

Democrats have to agree to the deals to find out what's in them.

We have to see now if Democrats can move to the middle. If not for the sake of their country, then for the sake of themselves. Their chances in states growing blue depends on moderations, not socialism.

If not, then it's easy for Americans to again resort to a president who is at least entertaining.