In Colorado and across America, it's officially game-on for election season from now to Nov. 3 — and God knows how long after — once the bar is cleared on Labor Day, the traditional launch of the campaign season.

The time for deciphering and deciding is now. Ballots hit the mail on Oct. 9.

Colorado rings the opening bell over the next few days. If you're politically plugged in, the trade journal of politics and government is your outlet, as usual.

The ticket includes the presidential race, of course, but we also have one of the most-watched U.S. Senate races in the country, which could have a lot to say about whether Democrats oust the GOP in the upper chamber . Read an overview on Sunday.

We also have a surprise congressional matchup on the Western Slope between upstart Republican Lauren Boebert and Democratic former legislator Diane Mitsch Bush, plus 11 ballot issues aimed respectively at driving tax policy, restricting abortions, bringing gray wolves back to Colorado and more.

On Sunday, the state's preeminent nonpartisan analyst and "Colorado Inside Out" regular, Eric Sondermann, deals in the straight dope on the state of play. I've got a story in which I examine the shifting polls and whether we can trust the spin from the parties (Preview: you can't, any more than you can trust a Sasquatch to pay rent).

I know, I know, it doesn't feel like a normal election, because it's not.

No one can say how much Coloradans will see or hear from their candidates on the campaign trail or, heck, even online beyond a slick ad as they try to seal their respective deals with voters.

Don't put all that on the coronavirus, however.

Campaigns cynically controlled their message and candidates long before the last six months. Insights told you about it two years ago in the governor's race, when donors and bigwigs had access, and the voters were left to watch TV ads and buy the spin.

Until it stops working, you can expect to see fewer of the people who want to represent you than ever, because their campaigns are terrified of what they might say. Hickenlooper's campaign barely acknowledges my emails anymore, while I've interviewed Gardner by phone or in person 14 times since the last time I was granted contact with my former governor seeking to represent me. But who's counting?

Hopefully other Coloradans will have better luck someday, if he's elected.

Hick likes me; I can't imagine how he's treating his enemies. It's not hard to figure out here who's trying to run out the clock while nursing a lead.

The state Democratic Party sounded downright giddy, then, when a new poll came out on Thursday evening showing Hickenlooper ahead.

The fairly well-regarded Morning Consult released a poll that spelled out the challenge for Gardner, suggesting he's 29 points down to Hickenlooper with unaffiliated voters, the state's largest bloc.

As go unaffiliated voters, so goes Colorado.

That should rattle the bones of every Republican running for class president on up.

Republicans already make up Colorado's smallest collection among the major blocs, with a little under a million active voters, compared to Democrats with a little over.

That means without a shift in the lean of unaffiliated voters, Gardner has a math problem as much as a message problem, if Colorado is as solidly blue as the pundits and recent election results suggest.

Overall, the poll suggested Gardner was trailing Hickenlooper by 9 points, which reflects Biden's 10-point Colorado lead, as well.

Unlike a lot of other pandemic-rattled states, Colorado is accustomed to vote-by-mail ballots, a commitment driven by Democrats in 2013 and implemented by back-to-back Republican secretaries of state.

Trump said mail ballots are bad for Republicans, and he might be on to something.

In 2018, Democrats swept all of the statewide races on the ballot, including a 10-point win in the governor's race. While Trump became the first Republican to win blue-color Pueblo County — a 0.49% margin, the closest county margin in the state — since Richard Nixon, two years later the Democratic nominee for governor, Jared Polis, won by 8 percentage points, or about 270,000 votes.

Can Colorado Democrats measure up and tower over the GOP in a presidential year? The race from here to November will be the tale of the tape.