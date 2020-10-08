In less than a month, the campaigns will be done, Americans will have cast their ballots, ending the slowest countdown since getting my braces removed.
It seems like a blink of the eye that I was leaving the Democratic victory party on election night thinking, “Well, if he doesn’t tank the economy or get us in a war, this will be entertaining.”
After last week’s debate, and two now in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, we’re entertained enough. Here you have a golden opportunity to educate the voters, but they increasingly make voters want to take a shower afterward.
We learned nothing from President Trump's war of half-sentences with Joe Biden last week.
Trump, trailing badly in the polls, trailed worse after the debate.
Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, told the website PredictIt in a Zoom presentation last week that it was an excrement show, except he didn't say excrement.
“I mean, look, I don’t think this was some vintage great Joe Biden performance," he said. "But Trump just can’t stop making it about himself, and that’s fundamentally the problem. If you want to hurt Biden, you need people to be talking about Biden coming out of the debate, and instead, they’re talking about Trump.”
The question is: how many voters are still undecided? Not bloody many.
Maybe that's why it took months for Gov. John Hickenlooper to get in front of Sen. Cory Gardner, because all he can do is hurt himself against what he calls Gardner's "wall of words."
We know who Hick is, a moderate cut-and-paste of the Democratic agenda, save his past alliances with the oil and gas industry. Gardner is just trying to hang on any way he can in a state turned blue. He's going about it by tearing down Hickenlooper's reputation as governor.
You know the shorthand: Hick (and Biden) are controlled by a 30-year-old freshman lawmaker from Queens, and Gardner is controlled Mitch McConnell and Trump. There's some truth in both.
For two debates in a row, it felt like Gardner and Hickenlooper were reading old newspaper articles more than hammering out a plan for the future of the country.
I'm not sure what we're accomplishing from this political theater anymore. It's time for debates to join the scrap pile of history, though I'm sad to see the party end.
You don't need to hear it, and you won't learn anything fif your mind is made up. You could slap an R or a D on a barnyard rooster and 30% of America on each side would swear that bird represents what they believe.
Hardly any of us put bumper stickers on our vehicle anymore, and it's been decades since a campaign wrote a theme song, which is too bad, because I know a lot of words that rhyme with Hick; I could help.
Top-line Democrats have cynically skipped the Club 20 debates the last two elections, and this year Hickenlooper could have engaged with the Western Slope’s top civic and business organizations and continued a treasured Colorado election-year tradition without leaving his home or, heck, changing out of his bath robe. The problem is, Western Colorado hasn't been kind to Democrats in a long time.
Whippersnappers may like their politics via tweets, memes and carefully scripted talking points driven by a play-it-safe strategy that's as honest as a lottery ticket, but if a person wants your vote, they should give you the respect of looking you in the eye and asking for it. They can’t get to everybody, obviously, but more and more you don’t even see them trying.
Debates will go the way of town halls, I predict. Town halls are nothing now but political theater for activists against whoever is trying to talk to their constituents, so what's the point anymore.
Trump hurt himself long before the debate. After months of questioning the 3-years-older Biden's acuity and calling him Sleepy Joe, the former vice president's bar was so low that all he had to do was look calm and competent.
Don’t wild accusers usually say more about themselves than anyone else (except if you’re judging LSU fans; they’re the worst. Roll Tide.)
The media has warped the way people interpret what they hear now — politics is guttural, not cerebral, because we’ve led people to believe it’s a spectator sport. And what’s a rivalry if you can’t hate LSU? (Roll Tide.)
I don’t think you have to be a Christian, however, to agree with the Gospel of the apostle Matthew, Chapter 7, as he stumped for Jesus to the Jews:
“Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you.”
But in case you missed his point, Matthew added:
“Don't give that which is holy to the dogs, neither throw. your pearls before the pigs, lest perhaps they trample. them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.”
Our liberty is the most holy thing a democracy has, and Election Day is coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.