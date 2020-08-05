Kanye West filed paperwork to run for president as an unaffiliated candidate in Colorado on Wednesday after his campaign asked a local Republican operative to help the rapper get on the ballot.
An avid supporter of President Donald Trump until earlier this year, West declared his candidacy on July 4 and named Wyoming "Biblical life coach" Michelle Tidball as his running mate.
A spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said Wednesday afternoon that West's campaign turned in the required form and $1,000 filing fee to appear on Colorado's November ballot.
"Our office will still need to review that the presidential electors filed are registered Colorado voters before his paperwork is confirmed as complete," Betsy Hart told Colorado Politics in a text message.
In order to land a spot on Colorado's ballot, unaffiliated candidates for president had until 3 p.m. Wednesday to submit a form, including the names of nine registered voter willing to serve as West electors in the Electoral College.
Rachel George, a prominent GOP consultant, on Tuesday approached another Republican strategist asking them to sign on as a potential elector for West, adding that she understood the strategist was "in on the joke," Vice News reported.
“I have the most random favor to ask of you ever... would you help me get Kanye West on the ballot in Colorado?" George wrote, in an email obtained by Vice. "No, I am not joking, and I realize this is hilarious."
She said the West campaign contacted her Monday night asking for help finding nine potential electors — one for each of Colorado's congressional districts and two at-large — to sign the nomination form.
"Thank you for considering this, I get how random it is!" George wrote. "But I also know that you're in on the joke, so let me know what you think and if you'd be willing to sign the form.”
Hart wouldn't say whose names were listed as potential electors on the paperwork submitted by the West campaign.
Prominent Republican consultants have been assisting the West campaign's efforts to get on the ballot in other states, according to multiple accounts, suggesting that his candidacy is an effort to pull votes from Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Shortly after West launched his bid, Trump tweeted a post saying that West could draw votes from Biden, adding, "That shouldn't be hard."
George was a spokeswoman for Republican Cory Gardner when he was a member of the House of Representatives, worked for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association and handled communications for then-State Treasurer Walker Stapleton in 2017 and 2018. She's married to Andy George, a prominent consultant on high-profile GOP campaigns in Colorado for the last decade.
George didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.
West's campaign has filed to run in at least seven other states — including in Ohio on Wednesday — but failed to make the ballot in New Jersey and missed the deadline to appear on ballots in Florida, Texas and Michigan.
