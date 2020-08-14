Coloradans have quite literally watched Teddy Hickenlooper grow up as the only child of Denver's mayor, then Colorado's governor and now U.S. Senate nominee.
Now it's time he pays some rent.
His father talked on a Zoom call with six parents, teachers and students at lunchtime Friday, and the most interesting part was probably his update on Colorado's former first son.
Teddy just graduated high school, a good kid who was pretty stoic about losing his prom, graduation and those lush final days of childhood to the pandemic.
"He's going to take a year off," John Hickenlooper said. "He didn't want his freshman year in college, which he had been working so hard to get ready for, he didn't want to have that, to do it virtually.
"I told him it's about time he started paying some rent."
Hickenlooper laughed, the older one, anyway.
"I'm teasing him. He's got a couple of things he's going to work on. Hopefully we're trying to find (him) work that will also let him learn and continue on his maturity. He's already a great young man, but we want to help him grow just as if he was in college, to make sure he's challenged and doing things that matter."
Jodi Niernberg, a mom from Grand Junction, related. Her son is supposed to start kindergarten Wednesday.
"To be honest, I've changed my mind every day up until today," she told the former governor remotely. "I still have two or three more days to determine what I want to do."
Her school doesn't have an online option for the Spanish-language option he would get at school, she said.
"We have been grappling with what to do: Whether we send him or whether we home-school him," Niernberg said of the decision facing scores of Colorado parents as schools reopen.
