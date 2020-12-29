Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, the senator-elect, is purported to have written a song in support of perspective future colleagues in next week's Georgia runoff.
"I’ve been spending a lot of time reflecting on this past year and found myself writing a banjo tune for you," Hickenlooper said in a fundraising email sent out Monday afternoon by the Democratic fundraising operation.
Imagine Hick with his banjo, and sing along:
"The year is almost over.
The election has been won.
I just wanted to take a minute
To thank you for all you’ve done.
"But the work is just beginning.
There’s so much left to do
To make the United States a better place for you.
"We have to flip the Senate,
And Georgia is the key.
Can I count on you to chip in a dollar or two or three?"
OK, it's not "Stairway to Heaven." It's not even "Free Bird."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.