The annual Colorado Water Congress, the summit of the state's discussions on supply, storage and conservation, is online this year, and it'll be the first chance for big-name candidates to make a splash.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner will make an address and answer questions live Aug. 25 at noon. His challenger, Gov. John Hickenlooper, agreed to provide a video answering questions provided by the Water Congress.
The candidates are expected to address such issues as water infrastructure funding, basin-wide drought management and the enlargement of reservoirs to increase storage capacity.
The two aren't expected to debate until October, with Hickenlooper choosing not to participate in this year's remote Club 20 debate on Sept. 19, the traditional kickoff to the homestretch of election year events in Colorado.
Two days later at noon, Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush will speak to conference attendees remotely.
Information about registration is available by clicking here.
The Gardner and Hickenlooper discussions will be moderated by Floyd Ciruli, director of the Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Denver, with Republican strategist Cinamon Watson and Democratic strategist Rick Ridder providing analysis of the race and the candidates' comments.
Colorado Politics senior writer Joey Bunch will welcome Boebert and Bush, then moderate an analysis from lobbyist and Democratic politico Zoey DeWolf and Republican Dick Wadhams, a national caliber strategist and former chair of the Colorado Republican Party.
Tuesday and Thursday panelists will discuss what Colorado's water community can expect from the November races.
