Just when you start to think the campaign fundraising pleas are worthless, the campaign to elect former Gov. John Hickenlooper to the U.S. Senate surprised on Wednesday.
The online fundraising machine provided by the national Act Blue group raised money for the hungry Wednesday with the same kinds of links it used to raise small-dollar donations for Hickenlooper and other Democrats for months.
The pitch is written ostensibly by Hickenlooper. As governor, Hickenlooper was a notable supporter of the program.
"Even though Thanksgiving might look different this year (dinners over Zoom, rather than around the table), I hope you and your loved ones find meaningful ways to connect tomorrow," he said. "Our country is still grappling with a public health emergency that requires all of us to step up for one another, especially our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.
"One of the best ways you can make a difference this holiday season is by donating to frontline organizations addressing the critical, emergency needs of our fellow Coloradans during this crisis."
He goes on to say that "100% of your donation will immediately help people in our community have the food they need to celebrate Thanksgiving during this pandemic." Those who donate, though, will be on the ActBlue donor radar for future Democratic campaigns.
"Thanks in advance," Hickenlooper states in the email.
The Food Bank of the Rockies says it feeds a half million people a year in Wyoming and 30 counties in Colorado the region's largest private hunger-relief organization. Learn more and donate by clicking here.
