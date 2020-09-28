Former Gov. John Hickenlooper has weathered criticism in parts of rural Colorado for remaining close to the Front Range during his campaign for U.S, Senate, but this weekend he was making the rounds in Grand Junction.
He addressed his ethics violations, talked up the rural economy and sipped locally brewed beer, Nathan Deal of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported.
You can read Deal's story by clicking here.
The two-term governor criticized his opponent, Republican Cory Gardner, for not doing enough to expand rural broadband internet and help out the West Slope cheese business, according to the paper.
“The ironies of the rural economy, the fact is that rural America and rural Colorado are significantly worse off now than they were in 2016,” Hickenlooper said. “It should’ve been the opposite. The huge tax break, the huge tax giveaway of 2017, really did very little for working farms.”
Hickenlooper spoke about his record, including expanding the Affordable Care Act and helping set up a exchange that he said helped 400,000 Coloradans get on Medicaid.
He called the ethics violations against him “inadvertent, unintentional mistakes” and pivoted to attack ads against him. The state Independent Ethics Commission ordered him to pay $2,750 for a ride on a private jet and the other for a Maserati limousine shuttle at a conference in Italy. He also was found in contempt for initially failing to answer a subpoena to testify.
The governor faced criticism on the historically conservative West Slope this month when he declined to debate Gardner at the Club 20 fall meeting in Grand Junction. He also declined an invitation to debate Gardner in Alamosa on rural issues. The event was proposed by Action 22 in southern Colorado, Club 20 on the Western Slope and Pro 15 on the Eastern Plains.
