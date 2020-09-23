Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper tore into U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Wednesday in a new TV ad charging that the Colorado Republican is prepared to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "at lightning speed" but hasn't acted on a number of other pressing issues.

Gardner announced earlier this week that he was siding with Senate Republican plans to replace the liberal Ginsburg quickly, even though he argued four years ago that the GOP-controlled Senate shouldn't consider President Barack Obama's nominee nine months before the election.

President Donald Trump has said he plans to name his pick Saturday, likely choosing from a short list of five women.

"Cory Gardner has taken no action to lower health care costs, lower prescription drug prices, rebuild our infrastructure, fight climate change, or provide economic relief in this pandemic for five months," Hickenlooper says in the 30-second ad. "But boy oh boy, Cory’s ready to rush through a Supreme Court justice in lightning speed."

Adds Hickenlooper: "The next court will decide whether to rip up protections for people with pre-existing conditions, whether women still have a right to choose, and really what justice means in this country."

The Democratic former governor has been hammering Gardner for days for backing Trump and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to "ram the judge through the Senate just weeks before the election" after McConnell blocked Obama's 2016 nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February that year.

Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators on the ballot this year, and Democrats believe the unexpected battle over a Supreme Court seat in the closing weeks of the election could further reduce his chances in an increasingly Democratic-leaning state.

The Cook Political Report on Wednesday moved the Colorado race from the toss-up column to "leans Democrat," citing Gardner's shift on filling a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year and Hickenlooper's persistent lead in polls.

A spokeswoman for Gardner's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment on Hickenlooper's ad.

Gardner launched a new ad Wednesday criticizing Hickenlooper for going negative in an earlier ad that charged the Republican failed to secure a pandemic relief package this summer.

The Gardner ad reminds voters that Hickenlooper took a shower with his clothes on and pledged that he wouldn't run attack ads in commercial that aired a decade ago, when he was running for governor.