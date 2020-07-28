President Trump's secretary for health and human services, Alex Azar, will be in Aurora on Wednesday to visit a medical supplier and talk up the administration's response to COVID-19, Colorado Politics has learned first.
The Cabinet member will tour Marathon Medical Corp., which is supplying over $27 million worth of syringes and needles for the president's new Operation Warp Speed effort to take on the COVID-19 pandemic. HHS placed with Marathon on July 8, an agency spokesman said.
“The Trump administration has been equipping states like Colorado with the tools needed to beat the virus, from testing supplies and data expertise to PPE shipments, therapeutics and an eventual vaccine," Azar said in a statement to Colorado Politics. "I look forward to meeting with, hearing from, and thanking Coloradans working to combat the coronavirus, including the team at Marathon Medical who are building capacity to distribute an eventual vaccine to the American people and the steps we’re taking together to defeat the virus.”
The Operation Warp Speed aims to deliver 300 million vaccine doses by January, along with supplying therapeutics and diagnostics.
Trump has weathered criticism and taken major hits in public polls over the administration's slow response to the pandemic that has continued to escalate six months in, which has coincided with the president's renewed interest in leading the response the last two weeks.
You can read more about the White House's plan by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.