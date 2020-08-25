Gun-control advocate Gabby Giffords plans to hold a virtual rally with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper Wednesday to support universal background checks, her political organization said.

The online discussion will also feature Sandy Phillips, the mother of Aurora theater shooting victim Jessi Phillips, and Robin Lloyd, managing director of Giffords, the national organization co-founded by the former Arizona congresswoman, who was wounded in a 2011 shooting at a constituent outreach event.

Giffords endorsed Hickenlooper in March at an event in Aurora, and Giffords PAC has been hammering his Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, with a $1.25 million TV ad buy highlighting Gardner's links to President Donald Trump.

"The evening will highlight how even after historic levels of daily gun violence, including horrific mass shootings that have captured the attention of our nation, Republican Senate leadership has refused to hold any votes on background check legislation," Giffords PAC said in a release. "Meanwhile, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Cory Gardner have accepted millions of dollars from the NRA."

The teleconference takes place 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the public can register here to participate.

The Giffords organization pointed to results of a new poll it commissioned this month, which found that 75% of Colorado voters support universal background check. In addition, the Public Policy Polling survey found, 56% of voters said they were more likely to support a Senate candidate who supports universal background checks, with just 10% saying they would be more likely to back a candidate who didn't.

The survey, conducted Aug. 18-19 among registered voters, found Hickenlooper leading Gardner 51% to 42%. In addition, 49% of voters said they would be less likely to support Gardner after hearing the Republican votes in line with the National Rifle Association, which has spent around $4 million supporting Gardner.

The poll, conducted by phone and text message, had a margin of error of 3.6%, PPP's Tom Jensen told Colorado Politics.

A spokeswoman for Gardner's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment from Colorado Politics.